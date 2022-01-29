Lebanon’s freshman boys rolled to a 65-42 hammering of visiting Hendersonville on Thursday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Blue Devils led 20-2 at the first-quarter break and 36-16 at halftime as they improved to 7-4.
Avery Harris led Lebanon with 15 points while Carson Fox fired in four 3-pointers for his 12. Brody Reasonover added eight points, Toler Wyatt seven, Isaiah Barr and Cash Williams five each, Malik Humes and Kalib Gilbert a 3 apiece; Ethan Schweer, Nolan Torgeson and Jordan Lawson two each and LeQuintez Neal a free throw.
Isaac Painter stroked in five 3-pointers in leading Hendersonville with 17 points while John Beller bagged three triples on his way to 16.
Lebanon will travel to Gallatin’s Jerry Vradenburg Gym on Monday to take on the Green Wave.
