Lebanon’s freshman boys held off a late charge by visiting Beech to prevail 58-55 Monday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Blue Devils were up 49-43 going into the fourth quarter and expanded the margin to nine points before turnovers opened the door for Beech to rally.
Marques Anglin hit all four of his free throws in the quarter to finish his 15-point night and was 11-of-12 for the game. Terrell Searcy also hit a pair from the line in the period and finished 9-for-9 for the game as he led Lebanon with 16 points.
Beech led 14-9 at the first-quarter break before Lebanon rallied to a 27-27 halftime tie. Dekevion Bass had some key steals to get the Blue Devils on a run in the third quarter.
Jayden Cook scored seven points for Lebanon while Bass and Austin Harrison each had six, John Binion four, Jajuan Stafford two and Evan Klemm and Maddox Njezic a free throw apiece.
Montex Martin poured in 20 points and Cutter Sisk scored nine of his 11 in the first half for Beech.
Lebanon will remain at Brandon Gym/Gibbs Court for a Thursday visit from Mt. Juliet. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
