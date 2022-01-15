GLADEVILLE — Lebanon’s freshman boys pulled away to a 57-37 win at Wilson Central on Thursday night.
The Blue Devils led 11-9 at the first-quarter break, 24-17 at halftime and 36-27 going into the fourth as they improved to 6-3 for the year.
Cash Williams scored 18 points to lead Lebanon while Avery Harris had 12. Isaiah Barr and Carson Fox each finished with seven points, Kalib Gilbert and Ethan Schweer four apiece, Jordan Lawson three and Toler Wyatt two.
Lebanon is scheduled to host Beech at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court next Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.