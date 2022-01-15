Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this morning but skies will remain cloudy this afternoon. High 42F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Areas of freezing rain possible late. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.