GALLATIN — Lebanon’s freshman boys reached the finals of the district tournament with a 67-35 thumping of No. 3-seed Hendersonville on Monday night at Jerry Vradenburg Gym.
The No. 2-seed Blue Devils opened the tournament by ousting host Gallatin 75-41 last Saturday.
Lebanon will bring a 12-8 season record into today’s 6 p.m. championship game against top-seed Green Hill, which hammered No. 4 Beech 70-42 in the other semifinal. The Hawks are undefeated against district opponents.
Against Hendersonville, Terrell Searcy swished a pair of 3-pointers and led Lebanon with 18 points while Marques Anglin finished with 14. John Binion buried a pair of 3s on his way to nine. Austin Harrison also hit a pair of triples as he and Dekevion Bass each scored six points while Evan Klemm and Jajuan Stafford each finished with five and Kyle Jones and Jayden Cook two apiece.
Houston Bogle buried three triples and led Hendersonville with 11 points.
Against Gallatin, Searcy scored eight of his 17 points in the second quarter as the Blue Devils broke a 16-16 first-period tie with an 22-5 second for a 38-21 halftime lead. Bass had 11 of his 13 points, sinking 7 of 8 free throws, after intermission. Stafford and Anglin each added nine while Harrison had eight, Klemm six, Cook and Binion five apiece and Kevin Puhalo three.
