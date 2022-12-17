GALLATIN — Lebanon’s freshman boys pressed Gallatin into submission 66-26 Thursday night at Jerry Vradenburg Gym.
Ten of the 12 Blue Devils scored as they improved to 5-1.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
GALLATIN — Lebanon’s freshman boys pressed Gallatin into submission 66-26 Thursday night at Jerry Vradenburg Gym.
Ten of the 12 Blue Devils scored as they improved to 5-1.
Lebanon led 16-8 at the first-quarter break and 37-13 at halftime.
Jajuan Stafford scored 13 points and John Binion 11 for Lebanon.
Evan Klemm added eight points while Austin Harrison and Dekevion Bass each scored seven, Jaylen Cook and Marques Anglin six apiece, Terrell Searcy and Jack Greer four each and Maddox Njezic a free throw.
No one scored in double figures for Gallatin.
Lebanon will play in the Ravenwood Christmas Tournament this weekend. The Blue Devils will open with Brentwood at 11:15 a.m. today.
Their next district game will be Jan. 4 against first-place Green Hill at LHS’ Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.