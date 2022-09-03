COOKEVILLE — Lebanon’s boys won the MSCCAA Member Meet on Thursday with 27 points.
Blue Devils Todd Gonzalez (18:40), Rafe Ater (18:56), Erik Cruz (19:03) and Andrew Gonzalez (19:59) finished in the top 10 with newcomer Clay Davis and veteran Ryker Ater not far behind. Davis, Rafe Ater and Caleb Sellars set new personal records.
An injury kept Lebanon’s girls from fielding enough runners to earn team points. But first-year runners Charleigh Jacobus and Cami McNutt finished in the top 20 with McNutt setting a personal record. Adley Vanatta and Stephanie Diosdado finished in the top half of the field.
Lebanon will take on the Hermitage course next week in the Voyles Classic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.