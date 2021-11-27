Blue Devils adjust to pull away from Webb

A dunkathon turned into Lebanon’s boys hitting jumpers and free throws in the second half to pull away from a talented Bell Buckle Webb team 71-56 Tuesday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Lebanon’s Yarin Alexander set the stage early with a jam and later added another. Teammate Jarred Hall also threw one down, drawing a technical foul in the process for hanging on the rim. Webb’s Stephen Olowomy was slamming and jamming as well.
“A lot of that game was played above the rim for sure,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said.
But the Blue Devils seized control in the second half, overcoming a 35-34 halftime deficit on back-to-back 3-pointers by point guard Corey Jones. A 3 by Hall, who had two of them on his way to a game-high 26 points, opened a 47-37 lead as Lebanon carried a 52-47 lead into the fourth quarter.
Hall had 11 in the final eight minutes as Lebanon moved to 2-1 for the season.
“Webb’s a really good team,” McDowell said. “We knew coming in they were going to be athletic. They shot the ball well in the first half. We got in a little bit of foul trouble. I was proud of the way our kids weathered the storm and maintained their poise in the first half.
“Second half, we did a little better job matching out with their shooters, limiting them to one shot and executing offensively. It was a really good win for our guys.”
Jones threw in three triples as he and Alexander each added 18 points for Lebanon while Rolando Dowell finished with five, Christian Frewin a 3 and Garrett Oliver a free throw. Hall had eight rebounds while Alexander pulled down seven as he and Jones each passed for four assists and Jones swiped five steals.
“Rolando Dowell did a real good job of dictating the pace for us and taking care of the basketball,” McDowell said. “(Hall and Alexander) really make us go. Corey Jones hit some big 3s to give us a little bit of a cushion to start the second half.
“Once they had to get out of that zone and guard us man, we were able to do a good job executing. We hadn’t seen very much zone yet and they had some length, so that was an adjustment for us.”
Olowomy scored nine of his Webb-high 17 points in the first quarter as the Feet built a 20-15 lead. Evan Eurshen scored 14, including a pair of 3s, as the Feet, who opened the season with a 70-36 loss to Brentwood Academy, fell to 0-2.
Lebanon, which hosted Brainerd in last night’s John Greer Thanksgiving Classic, will close out the two-day event today with a 7:30 p.m. game against Franklin County at Brandon Gym.
Portland uses free throws to withstand Duckwiler’s five 3s for FriendshipPORTLAND — Friendship Christian was outscored by Portland 53-45 last Tuesday night.
The Panthers held a 12-11 edge at the first-quarter break before Friendship sneaked in front 21-20 by halftime. Portland was up 30-28 going into the fourth before the Panthers put in 16 of 18 free throws during the final eight minutes to improve to 3-1.
Montaize Bradley buried half of Portland’s four 3-pointers and 5 of 6 free throws to pace the Panthers with 15 points. Duncan Smallwood scored 11 and Chase Runyan 10 as Portland knocked down 19 of 22 foul shots.
Max Duckwiler kept the Commanders in the contest with five 3-pointers as he led all scorers with 19. Hayden Potts put in nine points, Dillon Turner six, Colby Jones five, Charley Carpenter a 3, Noah Major two and Casey Jones a free throw as Friendship sank 6 of 10 foul shots in falling to 1-3.
The Commanders faced host Cannon County yesterday in the Cody Bailey Classic and will return to Woodbury today for a 1 p.m. tipoff against Upperman.
Bears beaten by former district rival Station CampMT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet’s boys hosted former District 9-AAA rival Station Camp on Tuesday night and absorbed a 44-29 loss.
The Bison trailed 8-3 at the first-quarter break before stampeding in front 18-12 by halftime and 30-15 going into to the fourth as, despite having no double-figure scorers, they improved to 1-3.
No Golden Bear broke into double digits, either, as they fell to 1-2. Eric Williams sank two 3-pointers as he and Osize Daniyan each dropped in eight points while Caronne Goree finished with five, Carson Cole four and Braxton Corey and Johnny Pfefferle two apiece.
The Bears faced Brentwood yesterday in the John Greer Thanksgiving Classic at Lebanon and will return to Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court today for the 10:30 a.m. second-day lid-lifter against Independence.
Hawks’ balance leads to Green Hill win
FRANKLIN — Four Hawks scored in double figures Tuesday afternoon as Green Hill rolled to a 62-39 rout of Rockvale in the Cougar Classic at Centennial.
Green Hill led 16-8 at the first-quarter break, 33-14 at halftime and 48-26 going into the fourth as the Hawks improved to 3-0.
Big man Jason Burch scored eight points in the first quarter and 13 of his Hawk-high 15 in the first half while Mo Ruttlen threw in 13, Blake Stacey 12 (including a pair of 3-pointers) and Paxton Davidson 11. Kenny Ellis and Cooper Abner each finished with four, Parker Overall two and Carter Lee a free throw.
No one scored in double figures for Rockvale.
The Hawks are off until this coming Tuesday when McGavock visits the Hill following the girls’ 6 p.m. game.
