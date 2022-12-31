Blue Devils advance to Panama City final

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — After getting a pass into the semifinals, Lebanon’s boys played for the championship of the Visit Panama City Beach Marlin Christmas Classic yesterday after blowing out Brewbaker Tech 77-54 in Thursday’s semifinal round at Arnold High School.
The Blue Devils faced Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.) for the championship yesterday afternoon.
Lebanon got a free pass into the semifinals after first-round opponent Chipley (Fla.) was suspended by the Florida high school association as the result of an incident during a recent game.
Facing Brewbaker (Montgomery, Ala.), Lebanon led 22-10 at the first-quarter break, 43-13 at halftime and 63-35 through three as the Blue Devils improved to 9-5.
Jarred Hall poured in 31 points, all in the first three quarters. He hit three 3-pointers during 15-point third period.
Landen Engles tossed in 10 during the first half while Wyatt Bowling scored seven of his nine in the first quarter. Brice Njezic nailed a pair of 3s on his way to eight while Brody Reasonover also hit two triples for his six. Drew East, Chaseton Dixon and Aidan Donald each dropped in three and Jaylen Abston and Grayson Galentine two apiece.
After the Blue Devils return home, they will host Ravenwood on Tuesday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Liberty Creek pulls away from Purple TigersWATERTOWN — First-year Liberty Creek pulled away from Watertown 49-33 Thursday night in the AFLAC Watertown Christmas Classic.
The teams were tied 11-11 after eight minutes before the Wolves moved ahead 22-17 by halftime and 35-26 going into the fourth.
Trace Collier fired in four 3-pointers to lead Liberty Creek with 19 points.
Trent Spradlin scored 17 to pace the Purple Tigers while Chase McConnell collected six and J.J. Goodall and Manny Seay five each.
Watertown hosted Mt. Juliet in last night’s Classic finale. The Purple Tigers will host Westmoreland next Friday in their District 6-AA opener.
Friendship survives another Christmas Classic cliffhangerWATERTOWN — Friendship Christian survived its second cliffhanger in as many days in the AFLAC Watertown Christmas Classic, getting a sideline out of bounds stop with 2.4 seconds left Thursday afternoon to preserve a 60-59 win over Portland at Watertown Middle School.
Portland led 13-10 following the first quarter and 29-28 at halftime before Friendship moved in front 46-45 going into the fourth.
Charley Carpenter scored 17 of his 21 points, including all three of his 3-pointers, after halftime. Colby Jones, whose buzzer-beating 3 lifted Friendship to a win over Columbia Academy the day before, finished this game with 15 points.
Kaelin Horton scored six points, Riggs Rowe and Caleb Kring five each, Miles Fitzpatrick and D. Boone three apiece and Xavier Humphrey two.
Braden Thornton tossed in two triples to lead Columbia Academy with 12 points.
Friendship closed the Classic yesterday against White House and will return to the District 4-IIA grind Tuesday when the Commanders host Goodpasture at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Golden Bears bounce back from slow start, rout AntiochWATERTOWN — Mt. Juliet overcame a slow start with a 71-39 thumping of Antioch in a battle of the Bears on Thursday in the AFLAC Watertown Christmas Classic at Watertown Middle.
Antioch led 16-9 at the first-quarter break before Mt. Juliet dominated the second 20-5 to go in front 29-21 by halftime. The Golden Bears widened the margin to 52-30 going into the fourth.
Osize Daniyan led four Golden Bears in double figures with 17 points while Eric Williams sank three 3-pointers on his way to 15. John Lloyd sank all six of his free throws for half of his 12 while Ashton Kirkendoll’s 10 included a 4-for-4 mark from the foul line. A.J. Williams scored six points, Jon’Mikael Crudup four, Braxton Corey three and Chad Marudas and Kam Kupchik two each.
Justin Brown bucketed four 3-pointers for his 12 points to lead Antioch.
Mt. Juliet faced host Watertown last night to wrap up the Classic. The Golden Bears will travel to Hunters Lane on Tuesday night.
Hawks fall into Willie Brown consolation finalNASHVILLE — Green Hill fell into the Willie Brown ’65 Memorial Tournament consolation final with a 33-27 loss to Blackman on Thursday at Father Ryan.
The Blaze led 7-2 at the first-quarter break, 9-8 at halftime and 16-13 going into the fourth.
Green Hill’s Kenny Ellis led all scorers with 10 points. Jason Burch added eight, Aaron Mattingly seven and Jordan Lukins two.
No one scored in double figures for the Blaze, who played for the championship last night.
Green Hill took on LaVergne in last night’s third-place game. The Hawks will host Beech on Tuesday night.
Jellico’s McNealy outscored Watertown’s Spradlin 34-32 as Purple Tigers lose by 10WATERTOWN — Watertown’s Trent Spradlin and Jellico’s Isaac McNealy engaged in a shootout Wednesday night with McNealy and his Blue Devils emerging with a 66-56 win in the AFLAC Watertown Christmas Classic.
McNealy knocked down 34 points, including four 3-pointers, while Spradlin also sank four triples on his way to 32.
The teams went back and forth during the first 2 1/2 quarters before Jellico pulled away to lead 51-48 going into the fourth quarter. The Blue Devils outscored the Purple Tigers 15-8 in the fourth. Watertown was ahead 19-17 at the first-quarter break and 34-30 at halftime.
Carson Bolton threw in 13 points and John Zecchini 12 for the Blue Devils.
J.J. Goodall tossed in 10 points for the Purple Tigers while Chase McConnell and Manny Seay each scored five and K.J. Wood four.
Jones’ buzzer-beating 3 lifts Friendship to 57-54 winWATERTOWN — Only .7 remained on the clock. But that was enough time for Friendship Christian to run a side-out-of-bounds play for Colby Jones to shoot and sink a 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 57-54 win over Columbia Academy in the first game of the AFLAC Watertown Christmas Classic on Wednesday afternoon.
Columbia Academy led 18-14 at the first-quarter break, 32-26 at halftime and 37-34 through three before freshman Miles Fitzpatrick threw in three of Friendship’s five fourth-period triples to overtake the Bulldogs.
Jones’ winning basket was his fifth triple of the night as he finished with 22 points while Noah Major tossed in 12. Fitzpatrick’s fourth-quarter flurry accounted for his nine while Charley Carpenter added eight, Kaelin Horton and D. Boone tossed in two and Riggs Rowe and Xavier Humphrey a free throw each.
Jeremy Jackson sank all five of his free throws as he led four Bulldogs in double figures with 13 points. Gavin Morgan threw in three triples on his way to 12. Gabe Davenport added 11 and Ryan Bennett 10 as each buried a pair of 3s.
Daniyan free throws lift Mt. Juliet to one-point winWATERTOWN — Osize Daniyan dropped in two free throws with 2.4 seconds to play Wednesday night to lift Mt. Juliet past Jackson Christian 49-48 in the AFLAC Watertown Christmas Classic at Watertown Middle.
Mt. Juliet led 8-7 at the first-quarter break before Jackson Christian went up 21-17 by halftime and 31-20 going into the fourth.
Daniyan and Braxton Coley each threw in 13 points while Ashton Kirkendoll dropped in 10. Eric Williams added eight points while Jon’Mikael Crudup finished with four and Zion Sanders a free throw.
D.J. Traylor led Jackson Christian with 11 points.
Hawks soar into Willie Brown second roundNASHVILLE — Three Hawks scored in double figures Wednesday afternoon as Green Hill opened the Willie Brown ’65 Memorial Tournament with a 58-36 thumping of Middle Tennessee Christian at Father Ryan.
The Hawks led 12-8 at the first-quarter break, 30-20 at halftime and 42-26 going into the fourth as they advanced to Thursday’s semifinal against Blackman. The championship and consolation finals were held yesterday.
Aaron Mattingly and Jason Burch each fired in 14 points for Green Hill while Kenny Ellis added 11. Parker Overath scored seven points, Garrett Brown five, Rex Harmon a 3-pointer and Jordan Lukins and Tanner bolton two apiece.
