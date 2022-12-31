Blue Devils advance to Panama City final

Watertown’s Trent Spradlin goes up for two of his 32 points against Jellico. The senior led the Purple Tigers the next night with 17 against Liberty Creek.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — After getting a pass into the semifinals, Lebanon’s boys played for the championship of the Visit Panama City Beach Marlin Christmas Classic yesterday after blowing out Brewbaker Tech 77-54 in Thursday’s semifinal round at Arnold High School.

The Blue Devils faced Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.) for the championship yesterday afternoon.

