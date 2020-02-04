Blue Devils battle back to beat Wildcats

Wilson Central’s boys play hard enough and shoot three-pointers well enough a team could be sorry for drawing the Wildcats come tournament time.
But Lebanon was able to overcome the visiting ‘Cats last Friday night, rallying in the third quarter to take a 61-59 win at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
A 12-2 Lebanon run catapulted the Blue Devils from down 36-31 to up 43-38. A three-pointer by Gaven Reasonover put LHS in front to stay at 40-38 midway through the third.
But Central had enough fourth-quarter firepower from downtown to cut a seven-point deficit to 6-59 on a triple from the corner by Caleb Lawrence with 22.5 seconds left.
A David Greene free throw gave Lebanon a two-point lead with 11.7 seconds left. With fouls to give before putting Central into the bonus, the Blue Devils did just that to disrupt the Wildcats’ offense, leaving the visitors with only a 40-foot airball at the buzzer.
Lebanon led most of the fist quarter before back-to-back threes by Lawrence launched Central in front 15-10 going into the second. The Wildcats maintained their lead throughout the period, capped by the third of Jordan Beard’s five threes for a 32-26 halftime advantage.
Blue Devil balance was a key as four scored in double figures, led by Kobe Tibbs’ 17 points. Reasonover sank two third-quarter threes as he and Greene each added 11 while Jamar Kynard collected 10. DeQuantay Shannon scored six points while Alex Fite and Jared Hall each had three in the second quarter as Lebanon improved to 18-6 for the season and 7-3 in District 9-AAA.
Beard buried 21 points for the Wildcats, who connected on 11 triples. Lawrence threw in three treys on his way to 17 points while Adler Kerr collected 12 from inside. Zack Viarkus-Kellerman’s nine came on three treys as Wilson Central slipped to 11-11, 2-8.
Both teams will be at home tonight for district rivals from Sumner County — Lebanon against Station Camp and Wilson Central vs. Gallatin.
Friendship falls at Clarksville AcademyCLARKSVILLE — Friendship Christian’s boys fell at Clarksville Academy 42-29 Saturday afternoon.
Daniel Loos, the Cougars’ 6-foot-5 post who averages 19.4 points per game, was held to 13 points, though that was still enough to lead CA to 16-9 for the season and 8-7 in Division II District 4-A. Dalton Daniels dropped in a pair of three-pointers on his way to 10.
Andrew Mathis led the Commanders with 10 points while Joseph Meadows drained three triples for his nine. Max Duckwiler finished with five, Bryce Miller three and Mitch Pelham and Dillon Turner a free throw apiece as Friendship fell to 9-19, 2-12.
Friendship will travel to Mt. Juliet Christian tonight.
Clayborne’s six 3s, Verge’s return power Purple Tigers to road winSMITHVILLE — RayQuan Verge’s back was still hurting, but the senior guard gutted it out and scored 18 points in Watertown’s 64-47 win at DeKalb County last Friday night.
But the star of the show was Gavin Clayborne, who connected on six three-pointers on his way to 20 points for the Purple Tigers. Elijah Williams and Quanterrius Hughes-Malone each tossed in 12 and Brayden Cousino four.
“We played really well in the second half and really had guys step up and knock big shots down to rally us,” Watertown coach Matt Bradshaw wrote in an email. “(Verge) was still hurting some but toughed it out and played big minutes for us.”
Watertown will return to the District 8-AA road tonight with a trip to Baxter to battle Upperman.
DCA defeats Friendship despite Mathis’ 1,000th pointDonelson Christian’s boys led from the first quarter on in a 74-39 win at Friendship Christian’s Bay Family Sportsplex last Friday night.
The Wildcats widened a 16-12 first-period lead to 31-22 by halftime and 52-31 through three as they climbed to 16-6 for the season and 9-5 in Division II District 4-A.
Ben Singer sank four three-pointers in leading DCA with 32 points. Blake Anderson added 12.
Max Duckwiler drained a pair of threes to lead the Commanders with 12 points while Mitch Pelham pitched in with seven.
Friendship’s highlight may have been senior Andrew Mathis’ second three-pointer of the night, coming in the second quarter, which gave him 1,000 points in a career which began, ironically, at DCA before he transferred to FCS where he sat out most of his sophomore season. He and La’Quarrius Talley each tallied six points while Joseph Meadows threw in a three and Charley Carpenter a free throw as the Commanders dropped to 9-18, 2-11.
Friendship, which traveled to Clarksville Academy on Saturday, will visit Mt. Juliet Christian tonight.
Golden Bears improve to 10-0 in district with 20-point win at PortlandPORTLAND — Mt. Juliet’s boys continued to run away with the District 9-AAA lead last Friday with a 65-45 win over Portland.
The Golden Bears led 30-15 at halftime and 51-26 going into the fourth quarter as they improved to 19-2 for the season and 10-0 in the district.
Gage Wells fired in 14 points, Mo Ruttlen 12 and Riggs Abner 11 for the Golden Bears, who will visit Beech tonight.
