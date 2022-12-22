Blue Devils battle from early deficit to beat Brainerd

Brainerd has a rich tradition as one of the historically top teams in Chattanooga with six state finals appearances and three championships out of 18 state tournament appearances, including a berth last year.
The Panthers made the early move on host Lebanon in the Kerry Malone Super Games on Tuesday night before the Blue Devils dug their way back and eventually pulled away to a 58-50 win at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Brainerd used an 18-2 run to turn a 7-3 Lebanon lead into a 21-9 advantage going into the second quarter.
But the Blue Devils whittled the margin down to a layup by Jaylen Abston which put Lebanon in front 29-28 1:24 before halftime.
Brainerd went back in front 34-29 going into halftime. But Lebanon locked down defensively to win the third quarter 9-6 as Wyatt Bowling’s driving layup drew the Blue Devils to within 40-38 going into the fourth.
Jarred Hall had 10 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter as Lebanon pulled away. His coast-to-coast layup midway through the period put the Blue Devils ahead to stay 46-44 and he quickly followed with a steal and layup for a four-point lead. The Tulsa-signee also took down 12 rebounds.
Abston, working his way back into basketball form after a 12-game football run earlier this fall as Lebanon’s quarterback, swished all seven of his free throws on his way to 11 points. Big man Landen Engles added six points and eight rebounds while Bowling and Caden Baird each finished with four points and Brody Reasonover and Brice Njezic a 3-pointer apiece.
Ten Panthers scored, but none in double figures.
Lebanon faced Pearl-Cohn late last night to wrap up the Super Games. The Blue Devils will play in a Christmas Classic in Panama City, Fla., next week.
Commanders’ four-game win streak ends in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friendship Christian fell to Wolfson (Fla.) 47-42 Tuesday in the opening round of the Battle of the Island at Fleming Island High School.
The Wolfpack led 18-15 at the first-quarter break,23-21 at halftime and 37-33 going into the fourth as the Commanders’ saw their four-game winning streak end.
Kyle Troup tossed in three 3-pointers to lead Wolfson with 12 points.
Colby Jones fired in 15 points to lead Friendship while Charley Carpenter added eight, including a pair of 3s, in the second half. D. Boone scored seven points, Riggs Rowe six, Xavier Humphrey a three-point play and Noah Major and Kaelin Horton two each.
Friendship played in the loser’s bracket yesterday against either Orange Park or Baker County. The Commanders will wrap up their three-game stay today.
Bears beaten by Franklin
MURFREESBORO — Osize Daniyan’s 21 points weren’t enough for Mt. Juliet on Tuesday morning as the Golden Bears dropped a 53-47 decision to Franklin in the Adidas Shootout at Riverdale’s Johnny Parsley Memorial Gym.
Davis Long sank four 3-pointers on his way to 16 points while Sam Medalie’s 14 included a pair of triples for the Admirals.
Franklin led 13-9 at the first-quarter break, 27-15 at halftime and 43-29 through three.
Ashton Kirkendoll added eight points for Mt. Juliet while Jon’Mikael Crudup scored six, ZionSanders and Eric Williams a 3-pointer apiece and Braxton Corey, Chad Marudas and A.J. Williams two each.
Mt. Juliet is off until the AFLAC Christmas Classic at Watertown next week. The Golden Bears will face Jackson Christian at 7:30 p.m. next Wednesday, Antioch at 4:30 p.m. the following day in the auxiliary gym and the host Purple Tigers at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30 in the main gym.
Daniyan leads Mt. Juliet past DeKalb
MURFREESBORO — Osize Daniyan dropped in 23 points Monday afternoon to power Mt. Juliet past DeKalb County 63-59 in the Adidas Shootout at Riverdale’s Johnny Parsley Memorial Gym.
Daniyan was a busy man at the free-throw line, sinking 7 of 11 to help the Golden Bears rally from a 34-26 halftime deficit to a 45-43 edge going into the fourth. DeKalb County led 17-12 at the first-quarter break.
Eric Williams threw in 13 points and Zion Sanders 10 as each sank three 3-pointers. Ashton Kirkendoll also had 10 with a pair of triples mixed in. Jon’Mikael Crudup finished with four points, Braxton Corey two and Isaiah Campas a free throw.
Elishah Ramos racked up two 3-pointers as he and Conner Close each finished with 15 points for DeKalb County while Robert Wheeler fired in 14 and Zack Birmingham 11.
Green Hill falls behind in fourth
THOMPSON’S STATION — Independence pulled away in the fourth quarter Monday to defeat Green Hill 58-45.
The Eagles led 12-11 at the first-quarter break. The teams were tied 24-24 at halftime and Green Hill carried a 35-34 edge into the fourth before Independence closed the game with a 24-10 run.
Jett Montgomery led Independence with 19 points. Josh Owens sank two third-quarter 3-pointers and four free throws in the fourth as he tallied all 10 of his markers after halftime.
Jason Burch scored 17 to lead Green Hill while Aaron Mattingly finished with 14. Garrett Brown had four points, Kenny Ellis three; Parker Overath, Antjuan Welch and Jordan Lukins two each and Niko Duffie a free throw.
Green Hill will return to action next week in the Willie Brown ’65 Tournament at Father Ryan in Nashville. The Hawks will open at 4 p.m. next Wednesday against Middle Tennessee Christian. Win or lose, they will play either Hillsboro or Blackman the next day. They will face either host Ryan, Martin Luther King, LaVergne or Clarksville on Dec. 30.
