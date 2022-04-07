Logan Sullivan and Tyler Kingdon combined to shut out visiting Wilson Central, holding the Wildcats to two hits in a 3-0 Lebanon victory Monday night at Brent Foster Field.
The Blue Devils scored all their runs in the third inning against Isaac Schafer on RBIs by Copeland Bradford, Connor Gannon and Brice Njezic. Further damage was averted when Central threw Jackson Lea out at third base as Isaiah Douglas scored on Bradford’s double.
Sullivan pitched five innings, allowing one hit — a fifth-inning single by Schafer — while striking out eight to get the win. Kingdon retired the final six Wildcats for the save.
Schafer pitched three innings-plus, allowing all three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five. Michael Demonbreun pitched the final three innings, allowing no hits or walks while fanning five.
Gannon and Bradford each banged out two of the Lebanon’s five hits.
Majors, Whitlock pitch Purple Tigers to DH sweepWATERTOWN — Zeb Majors held Westmoreland to six hits in five innings Monday as Watertown run-ruled the Eagles 10-0 in the first game of an impromptu doubleheader.
Alex Whitlock pitched a one-hitter as the Purple Tigers completed the sweep 2-0.
Majors walked none and struck out six.
The Tigers scored at least two runs in each of their four at-bats, totaling 10 hits. Brady Watts and Kaiden West each had two RBIs and two singles. Whitlock drove in two runs on a single. Nathan Martinez also had a pair of hits. Mason Murrell’s double was Watertown’s only extra-base hit.
In the second game, Whitlock allowed one hit and one walk while hitting a batter and striking out 14 in 62/3 innings. Murrell singled home Watertown’s first run in the first inning and Whitlock homered in the sixth as the Purple Tigers finished with five hits.
The doubleheader was scheduled in place of the District 6-2A home-and-home series due to weather issues. The teams’ April 19 meeting has been switched to Westmoreland.
Commanders crush Ezell-Harding twiceANTIOCH —With Tuesday’s rain on the horizon, Friendship Christian’s District 4-IIA series with Ezell-Harding was changed to a Monday doubleheader which was dominated by the Commanders 21-0 and 19-0 Monday.
Max Duckwiler drove in five runs in the 21-0 opener on two hits, including a homer. Storm Sellars and Tate Tidwell also went deep.
Carter Kring and Adam Gordon doubled while Jaylen Andress and Elijah Stockton doubled among Friendship’s 13 hits in the five-inning game. Stockton drove in two runs. Duckwiler was the only Commander with more than one hit, finishing with two.
Stockton pitched four innings for the win, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out 11. Ayden Moore fanned the side in the fifth.
Friendship was the home team in the second game, which was held to four innings. The Commanders collected 10 hits while the Eagles committed nine errors.
Tidwell hit his second homer of the day, this one driving in three runs. Duckwiler also knocked in three runs on a double and single. Kring tripled while Gordon doubled.
Chase Eakes pitched three innings for the win, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out six. Will Barnwell struck out the side in a one-hit fourth.
Lee pitches Mt. Juliet past Green Hill 9-1
MT. JULIET — Justin Lee held host Green Hill to five hits in six innings of Mt. Juliet’s 9-1 win Monday night.
Playing a night earlier than scheduled due to Tuesday’s forecasted rain, the Golden Bears broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the fourth inning and repeated in the fifth off left-hander Corbin Craver, who lasted 32/3 innings.
Carter Lee pitched the final 31/3 innings, allowing an unearned run on one hit. Justin Lee allowed an unearned run (in the fourth inning on freshman Gabe Gray’s RBI scoring Robert Shinault) on five hits in six innings with nine strikeouts and no walks.
Lee and Tannor Meyer each drove in two runs. Easton Krenzke tripled as he and Lee had two hits each while Meyer doubled.
Christian Taylor and Davis Fox finished with two singles each for Green Hill.
The teams were scheduled to finish their District 9-4A home-and-home series Wednesday at Mt. Juliet. Bears coach Zach Tompkins said Tuesday the game has been moved to tonight.
DCA takes two victories from SaintsDONELSON — With rain on the docket for Tuesday, Mt. Juliet Christian and Donelson Christian turned their District 4-IIA home-and-home series into a Monday doubleheader at DCA.
The host Wildcats swept the twin bill 4-3 and 8-1.
Connor Hackett’s two-out, bases-loaded single to left field scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning as DCA walked off with a stunning victory after Mt. Juliet Christian had led since scoring once in the second inning and twice in the third for a 3-0 count.
Noah Kleinmann pitched the seventh and took the loss after starter Chase Smith held DCA to five hits and two runs (one earned) in six innings.
Smith drove in two runs on two hits as the Saints were outhit 6-4.
The second game was also full of suspense until DCA wiped out a 1-0 MJCA lead with three runs in the fifth and five in the seventh, handing the loss to Brenden Dunn.
Kam Curtis tripled and drove in Derrick Crouch for the Saints’ 1-0 lead. But Mt. Juliet Christian had just one other hit off of Ethan Robinson, who struck out 13 in five innings.
Dunn pitched the first five innings, allowing three runs on four hits.
