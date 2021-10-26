Blue Devils blank Gallatin 14-0

Last week on their bye the Lebanon Blue Devils won their first region championship since a 1993 three-way tie with Gallatin and Riverdale.
This week they crossed some more first-times off the list. With their 14-0 win over Gallatin on Friday night at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium, the Blue Devils got their first victory over the Green Wave since a 2007 24-10 triumph.
“You know five years ago we started building this, and the kids have bought in,” said Lebanon head coach Chuck Gentry. “And now we are 8-1 and region champions, but we are not finished.”
The Gallatin-Lebanon series dates back to the 1930s. Also, another first that happened on Friday night as the Blue Devils finished the regular season undefeated at home for the first time since 1993.
The game got off to a slow start for the Blue Devils’ offense. Their initial drive was aided by three offside penalties against the Green Wave. However, after unsuccessfully throwing deep passes, the Blue Devils were forced to punt.
The Green Wave took over at their own 20-yard line. They began to methodically move the ball into Lebanon territory, They were also aided by offside penalties by the Blue Devils. The Green Wave eventually moved inside the Blue Devils’ 10-yard line and had first-and-goal at the 7. After the Lebanon defense turned them away three times, Gallatin decided to go for it on fourth down. Blue Devil linebackers Fisher Bradshaw and Copeland Bradford stopped Green Wave running back Zakyian Binkley following a 5-yard gain, ending their drive at the 2-yard line.
On their next drive the Blue Devils again were forced to punt. This time however the punt was short, giving Gallatin the ball at the Lebanon 22-yard line. Again, the Green Wave marched inside the Lebanon 10-yard line, but this time there would be no fourth-down stop needed. Green Wave quarterback Luke Cook fumbled the option pitch, and Bryce Njezic recovered for the Blue Devils.
The two teams then traded punts until Lebanon got the ball at the Gallatin 40-yard line with 1:31 remaining in the first half. Quarterback Jaylen Abston, who had a rough night throwing the ball, ran for 15 yards, then completed an 8-yard pass to Kemontez Logue and then took it the final 17 yards for the game’s first touchdown, giving the Blue Devils a 7-0 lead, heading into halftime.
The second half started with another Gallatin turnover. After picking a first on it’s initial drive of the second half, Cook fumbled again running the option, and Gavin Tomlinson recovered at the Green Wave 41-yard line.
Lebanon wasted no time in striking back as Logue took the handoff on the reverse and weaved his way behind his blockers for a 41-yard touchdown run, increasing the Lebanon lead to 14-0.
“We were having trouble getting Key the ball on deep passes,” said Gentry. “So we just decided to hand it to him. With his speed in the open field, he has the ability to go the distance every time.”
The Green Wave offense tried to answer. They moved on the ground and Cook completed his first two passes of the night — a 17-yarder to Jaheim Merriweather and a 13-yarder to Cash Boone. Following a 4-yard run from Dee Sullivan, the Green Wave were set up at the Blue Devils’ 15-yard line. On the very next play Cook fumbled again, this time right into the hands of Anthony Crowell.
The teams traded punts. And it appeared Lebanon had added to the scoring total as Crowell returned a punt 63 yards for a touchdown. However, an illegal blind-side block nullified the score. But the Blue Devils were able to march down the Green Wave 3-yard line, running off the remaining 7:09 off the clock.
With the win Lebanon improved to 8-1 while Gallatin fell to 3-5. Lebanon will travel to Warren County for the regular season finale at 7 p.m. Friday at Nunley Stadium at Warren County Middle School in McMinnville.
