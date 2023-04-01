Blue Devils blank Mt. Juliet 1-0

Lebanon’s Gael Perez (7) and Andres Granda (10) are pictured against Mt. Juliet.

 BARBARA WOLFF • Submitted

Andres Granda scored the game’s only goal 10 minutes into Thursday’s game as host Lebanon shut out Mt. Juliet 1-0 in high school soccer.

Levi Muraira assisted on the goal. It was one of 10 shots on goal for the Blue Devils.

