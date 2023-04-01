Blue Devils blank Mt. Juliet 1-0

Andres Granda scored the game’s only goal 10 minutes into Thursday’s game as host Lebanon shut out Mt. Juliet 1-0 in high school soccer.
Levi Muraira assisted on the goal. It was one of 10 shots on goal for the Blue Devils.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Andres Granda scored the game’s only goal 10 minutes into Thursday’s game as host Lebanon shut out Mt. Juliet 1-0 in high school soccer.
Levi Muraira assisted on the goal. It was one of 10 shots on goal for the Blue Devils.
Jack Bode had nine saves, including a key stop with about 10 minutes left in the game.
LAFAYETTE — Nine different Blue Devils scored in a 9-0 win over Macon County in a game shortened by 19 minutes due to the mercy rule Monday.
Sean Redmond got Lebanon started three minutes in by converting Levi Muraira’s corner kick into the net. Andres Granda scored in the 10th minute. Gavin Barrett converted Jesse Garduno’s pass with 18 minutes left in the first half. Drew East scored off a Ford Graviss assist with seven minutes left. Graviss scored unassisted for a 5-0 lead going into halftime.
Ethan Mills scored off a Kenai Hunyh seven minutes into the second half. Noah McGee converted an Axel Hernandez pass into a 7-0 lead with 25 minutes left. Max Wosiak scored a minute later off an Ethan Hudlow pass. Juan Jimenez ended it unassisted with 19 minutes remaining.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.