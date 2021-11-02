MCMINNVILLE — Any claims Lebanon backed its way into the Region 3-6A championship by way of clinching during its bye week were dashed last Friday when the Blue Devils barged through the front door with a regular-season ending 42-0 pounding of host Warren County at Nunley Stadium.
The Blue Devils ran the table in the region and only a Week 2 loss at Wilson Central kept them from their first undefeated regular season since 1961. As it is, Lebanon went 9-1 for the first time since 1993 and will host Stewarts Creek at 7 p.m. this coming Friday as the TSSAA playoffs come to Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium for the first time in that venue’s decade history. It will be the first home playoff game for LHS since Coffee County was run out of Nokes-Lasater Field in 2004, the last time the Devils posted nine wins in a season overall.
Lebanon didn’t let Warren County hang around long enough for an upset seed to be planted as the Pioneers fell behind 21-0 in the first quarter. Jaylen Abston started with a 41-yard touchdown pass to Kemontez Logue just over five minutes in.
Anthony Crowell returned two punts for touchdowns, the first coming on a 53-yard scamper for a 14-0 lead. Devin Greene added a 1-yard run with four seconds left in the period.
Brandon Martin scored on a pair of 2-yard runs. The first came a minute before halftime after Abston passed 23 yards to Nolan Sandefur as the Blue Devils hiked their lead to 28-0. His other score came less than two minutes into the second half after Crowell’s 69-yard kickoff return.
Crowell’s other punt return score, from 57 yards, came 30 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Lebanon compiled 327 yards of total offense. Abston, who visited Vanderbilt the following day for the Commodores’ game with Missouri a week after coach Clark Lea took a helicopter to Tribble Field to watch the junior passer, completed 11 of 15 throws for 211 yards.
The Pioneers, despite the shutout, did pick up 223 yards, all but one on the ground.
Warren County, which didn’t begin its season until Week 4 against Mt. Juliet due to COVID-19 (the Pioneers made up the DeKalb County game later), went 1-7. But the Pioneers’ lone win, over Cookeville, was enough to qualify them for a playoff trip to top-ranked Oakland this week.
