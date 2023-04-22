Lebanon posted a 4-0 soccer shutout of visiting Wilson Central on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats had the first chance to score but missed a penalty kick following a hand ball in the box on Lebanon 15 minutes into the game.
Austen Gore put Lebanon in front 1-0 16 minutes before halftime off a corner kick from Levi Muraira.
Muraira got another assist in the opening minute of the second half when he found Ford Graviss with a pass.
It remained 2-0 until nine minutes remained when Ethan Mills scored off a Gavin Barrett assist.
Jacob Satterfield’s penalty kick with three minutes to play wrapped up the scoring.
Jack Bode notched nine saves for the Blue Devils, who had 17 shots on the opposite goal.
MT. JULIET — Lebanon made it back-to-back blankings of county rivals by beating Mt. Juliet 2-0 Thursday night at MJHS.
Jesse Garduno scored both goals. The first came on a penalty kick 30 minutes into the game. The other came three minutes into the second half off an assist by Jostin Luna.
Lebanon had 10 shots on goals to Mt. Juliet’s nine.
