MCMINNVILLE — Escher Barrett’s second-half goal broke a tie and lifted visiting Lebanon past Warren County 3-2 Wednesday night.
Sophomore Levi Muraira assisted Barrett on the score as the Blue Devils picked up their first win of the season in four matches.
Warren County took a 1-0 lead. Senior Fernando Martinez’s free kick brought the Blue Devils into a 1-1 tie.
Barrett, also a sophomore, assisted freshman Andres Granda on the go-ahead goal late in the first half to send Lebanon into halftime ahead 2-1.
Warren County tied the score 2-2 in the second half.
