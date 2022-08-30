This senior class will be considered one of Lebanon’s better football 12th-grade groups. Now, it’ll be able to say it beat Wilson Central.
The Blue Devils scratched a three-loss itch to their 840 rivals with a 43-3 wipeout last Friday at Lebanon’s Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium.
“We had a few talks about it,” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said. “We felt like we hadn’t played well against Central… We wanted to come out and try to play well tonight. After we got adjusted to the wing-T and the speed and what they were trying to do to us, we settled in.”
As usual, it was the senior battery of Jaylen Abston and Anthony Crowell who led the way. Abston completed 10 of 16 passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns, including a 36-yarder to Crowell and a 28-yarder to fellow senior Nolan Sandefur. Crowell also returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.
But the senior class is getting help from the youngsters. Teams who have had to deal with Crowell for years now have to face two of them. Junior Kelondrius (Key) Crowell, a younger brother, helped turn the tide with a blocked punt for a safety late in the first half as Lebanon began to expand a 14-3 lead. That resulted in a free kick which Anthony took to the house for a 22-3 halftime lead.
“We had a lot of blocking for Anthony on the kickoff,” Gentry said. “He hit a seam and he’s tough to catch once he gets rolling.”
For the Wildcats, matters went from bad on the scoreboard to worse on the field as quarterback Brendan Demediuk went down with a shoulder injury late in the first half. Without their starting quarterback and a widening deficit, the Wildcats began going for it on fourth down in the second half, including running a fake punt which was stopped.
Abston went for the jugular on first down with the 36-yard strike to Anthony Crowell.
After Jase Neuble was stopped on the next fourth down (and injured on the play), Abston found an open Key Crowell open in the end zone for a 36-3 lead, which triggered the running clock (which now starts with a 30-point margin, down from 35 in past seasons) going into the fourth quarter.
Even when Lebanon was trying to run out the clock, the Blue Devils were able to take it the distance. Abston had several forward flips which are statistically passes but are essentially running plays. Key Crowell took one which may have only traveled a few inches in the air 78 yards on the ground for the final score midway through the fourth.
Both teams came out with solid game plans. Lebanon drove the ball 65 yards to Abston’s 15-yard bootleg past the right pylon for a 7-0 lead four minutes into the game. Central offensive coordinator Traye Aric opened up the game plan from the previous week’s loss to Rossview. Demediuk threw the ball more and kept the ball on carries. The Wildcats drove the ball from their 5-yards line to around the Lebanon 10 where a fumble was recovered by Blue Devil linebacker Dylan Sneed at the 7.
But the Wildcats forced a three-and-out and got the ball back on a punt at their 47. They drove the ball to the Lebanon 14 before stalling. Esteban Hurtado came on to kick a 31-yard field goal to bring Central to within 7-3 4:49 before halftime.
“Our offensive game plan and defensive game plan were spot on,” Wildcats coach Brad Dedman said of the first 22 minutes. “We just couldn’t match what I needed to do tonight. Hats off to Lebanon on that.”
“They play physical and grind it out and muddy it up,” Gentry said of the Wildcats. “In past years, we fell into that trap of ‘let’s be physical and run it at them’. We went back and watched those films and we felt like we didn’t get the ball outside enough, so we wanted to make sure we didn’t get out of here tonight without being able to get it outside.”
The Blue Devils got the ball on their 20 and Anthony Crowell immediately put them into scoring position with a 37-yard sweep to the Central 43. Following another first down, Abston found a well-covered Nolan Sandefur in the end zone for a 14-3 lead with 3:18.
Things went from back to worse on the next series. Demediuk took the snap on his 14. After eluding a possible sack from Jack Clinard, Brison Jackson nailed him at the 6 for a sack and forced the QB from the game with what appeared to be a shoulder injury.
After sophomore Gavin Mayfield handed off on third down, Hurtado lined up to punt in his end zone. Sandefur and Key Crowell broke free and bore down on Hurtado, whose kick hit Crowell in the midsection and bounded out of the end zone for a safety. After Anthony Crowell took the ensuing free kick to the house for the 19-point lead, the Blue Devils had essentially ended their three-year slide to the Wildcats and climbed to 2-0 for this season while Central slid to 0-2.
“The blocked kick, we had a mess-up with protection,” said Dedman. “That one’s on me. I’ll get my part fixed and we’ll definitely get better in the kicking game.”
As for Anthony Crowell’s runback?
“He shouldn’t have gotten the ball, but he did get the ball and we got to make a tackle when he does get the ball,” Dedman said. “We’ve got to do a better job in the kicking game.”
Both teams will open region action at 7 p.m. this coming Friday. Lebanon will host Cookeville at Tribble Field/Watkins Stadium in Region 3-6A while the Wildcats travel to the Hill to take on Green Hill in the 5-5A opener.
