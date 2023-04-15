Blue Devils, Bulldogs play to 2-2 draw

SMYRNA — In a game of two halves, Lebanon dominated the first half and Smyrna the second Wednesday with the result being a 2-2 soccer tie.
Sean Redmond’s header off a corner kick from Levi Muraira staked Lebanon to a 1-0 lead. Andres Granda’s goal off Jesse Garduno’s assist made it 2-0 Blue Devils going into halftime.
But it was all Bulldogs, at least scoring-wise, in the second half as Smyrna cut the lead in half a few minutes into the stanza.
Jack Bode had 11 saves in goal for the Blue Devils, who had 12 shots on the other goal.
Lebanon shut out at Cookeville
COOKEVILLE — Lebanon was shut out 3-0 at Cookeville on Thursday night.
The Cavaliers scored 25 minutes in on a goal by Drake Thacker.
The score held until Luke Mabry doubled the margin with eight minutes to play in the game. Cookeville added another insurance score a minute and a half later.
Jack Bode had 18 saves for the Blue Devils, who had just five shots on the other goal.
Lebanon will host Wilson Central on Tuesday.
