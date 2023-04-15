Blue Devils, Bulldogs play to 2-2 draw

Lebanon goalie Jack Bode makes one of his 11 saves at Smyrna.

 BARBARA WOLFF • Submitted

SMYRNA — In a game of two halves, Lebanon dominated the first half and Smyrna the second Wednesday with the result being a 2-2 soccer tie.

Sean Redmond’s header off a corner kick from Levi Muraira staked Lebanon to a 1-0 lead. Andres Granda’s goal off Jesse Garduno’s assist made it 2-0 Blue Devils going into halftime.

