SHELBYVILLE — Lebanon spotted winless Shelbyville an early touchdown last Friday night before grounding the Golden Eagles 41-7.
Rocky Chandler’s 64-yard touchdown run sparked Shelbyville to a 7-0 lead 45 seconds into the game.
But the Eagles’ ignition didn’t work the rest of the night as Lebanon piled up 434 yards of total offense to Shelbyville’s 182 as the Blue Devils moved to 5-2 for the season and 2-1 in Region 3-6A.
Sean Heath led Lebanon’s ground game with 87 yards on 14 carries, including a 1-yard tying touchdown in the first quarter and a 5-yarder late in the period for a 21-7 lead.
In between, Jaylen Abston hooked up with Anthony Crowell for a 67-yard scoring strike to put Lebanon in front.
They connected again from 52 yards in the second quarter for a 34-7 margin going into halftime.
Abston, who completed 7 of 13 passes for 247 yards, also found Nolan Sandefur for a 28-yard touchdown for a 27-7 lead in the second.
Crowell caught four passes for 188 yards.
Andrew Hodge scored on a 4-yard run early in the third quarter to start the running clock.
Lebanon will play its Thursday game this week as the Blue Devils travel to Roger Perry Field/Elzie Patton Stadium for a 7 p.m. battle with the Mt. Juliet Bears.
