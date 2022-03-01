To slow down Lebanon’s high-flying attack, Hunters Lane coach Jason Stockton dusted off an old zone defense, then watched the Blue Devils stagnate during the first half of last Saturday’s Region 5-4A semifinal at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
But the Blue Devils finally gave their nervous fans reason to exhale in the second half as they pulled away to a 58-38 victory.
Jarred Hall hit two early 3-pointers for an 8-2 Lebanon lead.
But Hunters Lane climbed back behind a pair of Tre Rutherford 3s, the second of which tied the score 12-12 going into the second quarter.
A 30-foot triple by Asa Hardaway opened an 18-14 Warrior lead before a hushed crowd waiting for something to celebrate.
Rolando Dowell gave them reason with a 3 and Aidan Donald relentless offensive rebounding was rewarded with a tying putback for a 21-21 halftime deadlock.
“Hunters Lane, I hadn’t seen them play any zone maybe since before Christmas, any of their district games, any of that kind of stuff,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said. “They came out tonight and played some 3-2 and really try to pack it in, match up with some things. Early on we kind of stood, we kind of settled a little bit.
“We’ve played against some of those different type of zones all year, but when you get in one of those type games. That’s the first elimination game we played in. Even in the district tournament, even if we had lost in the first round, we knew we were going to move on. That causes some nerves, causes some situations where some guys were tight. I’m sure I was tight as well.”
Lebanon got everybody loose in the third quarter after Edwin Cruz’s bank shot gave Hunter Lane one final lead at 23-21. The Blue Devils pushed the tempo to a 17-6 run for a 38-29 lead. A 3 by Yarin Alexander caught the Warriors at 25-25 and a triple by Brice Njezic put LHS ahead to stay. A pair of coast-to-coast layups by Wyatt Bowling had the Blue rocking and rolling by the break.
The good times kept on rolling in the fourth as Lebanon improved to 25-6 and into today’s 6 p.m. semifinal against Gallatin at Hendersonville as the Blue Devils try to get to their first sectional since 2001.
“We’ve really been a good third-quarter team all year,” McDowell said. “We did a good job of guarding them in man.”
Hall overcame a scoreless second quarter and a two-point third with an eight-point fourth for a game-high total of 18. Bowling had all 10 of his tallies after halftime. Alexander added nine points, Dowell and Jaylen Abston seven each, Njezic five and Donald two.
Cruz collected 12 points and Hardaway 11 for the Warriors, who finished an 18-11 season.
“(Hardaway) had come in averaging close to 20 per game,” McDowell said. “He was a guy who made them go and Yarin really did a great job on him. They were really physical inside with Jarred.
“In a region game, they let you play for the most part. That’s how those officials were calling it tonight. They let us play on both ends. That’s something we’ve talked about. You’ve got to play through contact. You’ve got to play physical.
“I’m just proud of our kids for attacking the rim.”
Tonight’s winner will face either Cookeville or undefeated Beech at 7 p.m. Thursday for the championship with that winner hosting a sectional next Monday while the runner up goes on the road.
‘Cats almost shock state, fall to unbeaten Bucs 48-42HENDERSONVILLE — Wilson Central came within minutes of shocking the state last Saturday night as the Wildcats held a four-point lead over undefeated Beech before the host Buccaneers rallied to their 32nd win, 48-42, in the Region 5-4A semifinals.
Beech bolted to a 16-6 first-quarter lead. But the Wildcats climbed back to within 21-20 by halftime and led 29-25 going into the fourth before Kristian Shaw scored 10 of his 14 in the fourth, including a pair of 3-pointers, to send the Buccaneers on to tonight’s semifinals.
The Wildcats may have finished 11-18, but with this game and by taking Lebanon to overtime in the District 9 tournament, they showed they can play with anybody.
“Have to credit Beech and Coach (Kip) Brown; they turned us over and hit some big shots in the fourth,” Wildcats coach Michael Teeter said. “This one stings for sure. Felt like we had our chances against a great team. But very proud of our team and seniors (Adler Kerr, Damion Fayne, Evan Riggan and Josh Anderson) for the season they had. They’ve continued the process of pushing our program forward.”
Eli Rice racked up a pair of 3s in leading Beech with 15 points while Shaw sank three triples. Fayne finished with 14, including six in the second quarter. Riggan racked up three treys, including two in the second period, for his nine. Kerr added eight before fouling out while Anderson added five in the fourth, Austin Alexander a 3 and Ethan Thomas a free throw.
Purple Tigers FALL at Jackson County
GAINESBORO — Watertown fell behind early in a season-ending 54-31 loss at Jackson County in the opening round of the Region 3-2A tournament last Saturday.
Jackson County led 12-5 at the first-quarter break and 28-11 at halftime as the Blue Devils climbed to 22-6 going into tonight’s semifinal as the tournament shifts to Watertown.
Tre Monette sank three 3-pointers to lead Jackson County with 23 points while Ramon Cuevas scored 12 points.
Trent Spradlin scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half for the Purple Tigers while Brady Raines had all of his five in the fourth quarter.
J.J.Goodall, Ian Fryer and Chase McConnell each collected four points and Jackson Thomas two as Watertown finished at 8-22.
Gallatin holds Green Hill to one second-period point in region rout
GALLATIN — Gallatin routed visiting Green Hill 63-44 last Saturday night in the opening round of the Region 5-4A tournament at Jerry Vradenburg Gymnasium.
The Green Wave led 17-13 at the first-quarter break before the Hawks hit just a single free throw in the second in falling behind 34-14 by halftime.
Gallatin opened a 51-24 lead going into the fourth.
Cannon Hale hit seven 3-pointers for his 21 points to lead Gallatin.
Four of the triples came in the first quarter and two more in the second.
A.J. Davis dropped in two more 3s and sank six fourth-quarter free throws on his way to 14.
De’Costa Ricks and Cade Martin each managed 12 as the Green Wave improved to 17-11 going into today’s 6 p.m. semifinal against Lebanon at Hendersonville. Jason Burch was Green Hill’s lone double-digit scorer with 16 points. Mo Ruttlen added eight points while Paxton Davidson scored all of his seven in the first quarter.
Garrett Brown bagged a pair of 3s for his six while Carter Lee sank a 3 and Kenny Ellis two as the Hawks finished a 20-7 sophomore season.
