Blue Devils complete sweep of Hawks

Lebanon completed a two-game sweep of Green Hill with an 8-2 win Tuesday at Brent Foster Field.
The Blue Devils scored five times in the bottom of the first inning with Copeland Bradford getting the scoring started with an RBI double.
Lebanon added a run in the second inning and two in the third for 7-0 lead. Green Hill countered with scores in the fifth and seventh.
Denton Dodson also doubled as he and Brice Njezic each notched two of Lebanon’s 10 hits.
Elijah Shreeve pitched six innings for the win, allowing an unearned run on two hits and a walk with eight strikeouts. Easton Forsyth gave up an unearned run in the seventh on a hit with one punchout.
Jackson Zaccola took the loss after giving up five runs on as many hits in the first 1 1/3 innings.
The teams will meet next Monday at Foster Field in a best-of-three series in the district tournament. Game 2 will be at Green Hill on Tuesday with the “if necessary” game back at Lebanon next Wednesday. The winner will play for the championship next Thursday at the higher-seeded team..
Bradford, Hays lead Lebanon past Green Hill
MT. JULIET — Copeland Bradford drove in four runs Monday to help power Lebanon past host Green Hill 13-2.
Bradford had three of Lebanon’s 16 hits, including a homer during the Blue Devils’ four-run fourth inning. He also singled in a run during a four-run second. Jackson Lea had a two-run single in the second.
Brody Hays went 4-for-4 as he and Lea drove in three runs each. Lea, Brice Njezic and Logan Sullivan supplied two hits apiece, with one of Njezic’s going for a double.
Bryce Fuller pitched five innings for the win, allowing two runs on four hits with nine strikeouts. Tyler Kingdon tossed the final two frames.
Micah Summar surrendered nine runs on 11 hits in four innings with a walk and four punchouts to take the loss. Tate Curtis threw the final three innings, surrendering four runs on five hits.
Adam Partin had a pair of hits for the Hawks.
The teams hooked up again Tuesday at Lebanon’s Brent Foster Field to wrap up the District 9-4A schedule. The teams are also slated to meet in a best-of-three series in the district tournament next week at LHS and GHHS. The Blue Devils are the No. 2 seed the Hawks are No. 3. Games 1 and “if necessary” will be at Foster Field and game 2 on the Hill.
Wilson Central and Cookeville will meet in the 4-5 elimination game Saturday with the winner going to Mt. Juliet for the best-of-three bracket next week with home games at the Mel Brown Athletic Complex for games 1 and “if necessary” and game 2 at the WCHS-Cookeville winner. The bracket winners will meet next Thursday at the higher seed for a one-game district championship with both advancing to the Region 5-4A tournament.
Purple Tigers drench DeKalb County
SMITHVILLE — Watertown scored in each of the first five innings Monday night to defeat host DeKalb County 11-2 in a game shortened to six frames by rain.
The Purple Tigers built a 5-2 lead through four innings before blowing the game open with six in the fifth as they finished with 12 hits.
Alec Whitlock drove in three runs on a double and single. Kaden Seay doubled twice as he and Mason Murrell each knocked in two runs on three hits. Kendal Bayse singled twice while Brady Watts and Kaiden West doubled.
Zeb Major pitched four innings for the win, allowing both runs (one earned) on five hits. Charlie Mitchell tossed two hitless innings.
Watertown is the No. 1 seed in the District 6-2A tournament and will face No. 4 Westmoreland in a best-of-three series beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday. No. 3 Smith County will take on No. 2 Cannon County for a series. The first and “if necessary” games will be played at the higher seed with the lower seed hosting game 2. All games will start at 6 p.m. The series winners will meet in a one-game championship.
Friendship ousted by Nashville Christian
Three days after scoring 10 first-inning runs in a blowout victory over Nashville Christian, Friendship Christian never crossed the plate in a 2-0 loss in a District 4-IIA elimination game Monday at John McNeal Stadium.
Cannon Anderson held the Commanders to singles by J.J. Pruneau and Carter Kring while walking two and striking out six as Friendship’s season ended at 19-14..
Nashville Christian scored in the first inning off Tate Tidwell, who scattered eight hits and no walks while striking out five in six innings. Elijah Stockton surrendered an insurance score in the seventh on a hit and a walk with a punchout.
