MT. JULIET — Lebanon survived Green Hill’s three-run fourth inning in a 7-3 win on the Hill on Tuesday night.
Wyatt Bowling’s two-run homer launched Lebanon to a 2-0 lead in the second inning. The Blue Devils opened a 5-0 margin in the top of the fourth before Green Hill matched it in the bottom half on RBI by Carter Lee, Adam Partin and Davis Fox.
Bryce Fuller pitched five innings for the win, allowing three runs on five hits with seven strikeouts. Tyler Kingdon recorded the last six outs for the save.
Jackson Zoccola pitched four innings and took the loss as he surrendered six runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts.
Jackson Lea had three hits while Bowling and Connor Gannon each had two of Lebanon’s eight hits.
Fox and Robert Shinault had two hits apiece for the Hawks.
Seven-run fourth lifts CommandersMT. JULIET — Friendship Christian got payback for its loss to Mt. Juliet Christian the night before with a 10-3 trouncing of the Saints at Billie Friel Field on Tuesday.
The Commanders wiped out a 3-1 deficit with seven runs in the fifth inning.
Chase Eakes drove in two runs on a double and single to lead Friendship’s eight-hit attack. J.J. Pruneau also doubled for the Commanders.
Tate Tidwell pitched six innings for the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.
Will Barnwell worked the seventh.
Noah Kleinmann homered as he and Brenden Dunn each singled twice for the Saints.
Kleinmann allowed nine runs (eight earned) on seven hits in six innings to take the loss. Jamie Edgerton pitched the seventh.
Central’s Everett drives in winnerGLADEVILLE — McKane Everett’s single to left field scored Hunter Williams in the bottom of the eighth inning Tuesday night as Wilson Central walked off with a 5-4 win over Cookeville.
Three Wildcats walked to load the bases. Everett’s drive would have gone for a two-run double had the game not ended with Williams crossing the plate with the tiebreaking run in the team’s inaugural District 9-4A meeting.
Central tied the score with a run in the seventh as Michael Demonbreun singled to right to score Drew Jones before the Wildcats left the winning run stranded at third base.
Luke Kinzer pitched three innings of one-hit ball for the win. He walked one and struck out three in relief of starter Isaac Schafer, who surrendered four runs on six hits and five walks in five innings.
Both teams scored two runs in the first inning before Wilson Central went up 3-2 in the second. Cookeville scored twice in the fifth for a 4-3 edge.
Zac Wilson drove in two runs. Schafer had a double and three singles from the top of the order while Williams and Wyatt Guethlein each singled twice.
Purple Tigers get payback over OwlsCARTHAGE — A day after being shut out by Smith County, Watertown’s bats came alive in a 10-2 triumph over the Owls to conclude the District 6-2A series Tuesday.
The Purple Tigers broke a 1-1 tie with four scores in the second inning and tacked on four more in the sixth as Kendal Bayse sailed to the win.
Mason Murrell drove in three runs on a double and single for Watertown while Kaiden West had two RBIs. K.J. Wood singled twice and doubled to set up his three runs scored from the top of the lineup. Bayse singled as he and Cyrus Bennett doubled.
Bayse surrendered seven hits and no walks in seven innings while striking out four.
Bears’ Lee one-hits Wilson CentralMT. JULIET — Justin Lee pitched a five-inning one-hitter Monday night to lift Mt. Juliet past Wilson Central 10-0.
The Wildcats’ only hit was an infield hit to second base by McKane Everett in the fourth inning. Zac Wilson walked as Central mustered a threat before Lee got out of the jam. The right-hander struck out six and threw 69 pitches.
Wyatt Guethlein matched Lee through three innings before the Golden Bears broke through for seven runs in the fourth. Guethlein failed to retire a batter in that inning and was relieved trailing 4-0. He was eventually charged six six runs (all earned) as Michael Demonbreun finished up.
Kyle Fitzgibbons drove in three runs and Anthony Buckland two. Buckland’s double was the Bears’ only extra-base hit out of their 13 knocks. Lee, Tyler Vestal, Daniel Michael, Tannor Meyer and Austin Hunley each singled twice.
MJCA doubles up Friendship 8-4Chase Smith and Jackson Scudder each drove in two runs Monday night to help visiting Mt. Juliet Christian double up Friendship Christian 8-4.
The teams traded two-spots in the second inning before the Saints took the lead in the third and went up 6-2 with three in the fourth. MJCA tacked on two in the top of the seventh while Friendship managed single scores in the fifth and seventh.
Smith, Scudder and Brenden Dunn doubled. Smith, Scudder and Noah Kleinmann collected two hits apiece as the Saints finished with 10.
Smith pitched six innings for the win, allowing three runs on seven hits and six walks with three strikeouts. Kleinmann gave up a run in the seventh on two hits and a walk with two punchouts.
J.J. Pruneau and Max Duckwiler doubled and singled while Adam Gordan also doubled. Duckwiler drove in two runs.
Ethan Myers pitched 3 2/3 innings to take the loss. Elijah Stockton worked the final 3 1/3 as the pair combined to strike out 13.
Watertown shut out by Smith’s WestWATERTOWN — Smith County’s Dennis West held Watertown to three hits in a 5-0 Owls victory Monday night.
Two of the singles were by Mason Murrell as West walked two and struck out three.
Smith County scored single runs in the first and sixth innings and the final three in the seventh off starter Zeb Majors, who worked 6 2/3 innings before Zack Self recorded the final out. Majors allowed seven hits and three earned runs with a walk and seven strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.