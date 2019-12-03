Blue Devils defeat state champs

Lebanon's boys outscored Bearden by 10 points during the third quarter Saturday afternoon as the Blue Devils pulled away to a 66-56 victory over the defending state champions at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Blue Devils led 9-7 following the first quarter and 28-24 at halftime before a 19-9 third opened a 47-33 margin as Lebanon improved to 5-0.
Gaven Reasonover and Jeremiah Hastings hat matching lines of 17 points apiece, including five three-pointers each, for Lebanon. Point guard Malcolm Logue knocked down 9 of 12 free throws, including 7 of 9 in the fourth quarter, as he scored all 13 of his points after halftime. Big man David Greene was consistent all night with 10 points while Kobe Tibbs, Jamar Kynard and Polo Phillips each flipped in three.
Lebanon's boys blitzed first-year Rockvale from the outset of a 70-43 verdict to wrap up Friday night's action.
The Blue Devils bolted to a 13-1 lead and were up 22-8 at the first-quarter break, 44-20 at halftime and 59-33 through three periods.
Malcolm Logue laced a pair of three-pointers and scored 12 of his 14 points during the second quarter for Lebanon while Gaven Reasonover racked up three triples and all 13 of his tallies before halftime. De'Quantay Shannon and David Greene each notched nine points while Jeremiah Hastings and Jamar Kynard scored six apiece; Kobe Tibbs, Luka Saller and Polo Phillips a three each and Jarred Hall two.
Jason Nelson scored 16 points and Santonio McDaniel 10 for Rockvale.
Lebanon will play host to Tullahoma, coached by former Blue Devil assistant/freshman coach Jason Welch, tonight at Brandon Gym/Gibbs Court.
Watertown boys emerge victorious over Gordonsville
GORDONSVILLE -- Watertown took the lead in the second half last Friday night and emerged with a 45-40 win over Gordonsville.
Gordonsville led 10-8 following the first quarter before the teams went into halftime tied 16-16. Watertown's Purple Tigers moved in front 28-24 going into the fourth as they improved to 2-0 going into last night's trip to Jackson County.
Quanterrius Hughes-Malone was the biggest second-half force with 14 of his 16 points coming after halftime for Watertown. Rayquan Verge knocked down nine points while Gavin Clayborne and Brayden Cousino each scored six, Ian Fryer four and Elijah Williams and Brady Raines two apiece.
Isaac Flatt fired in 13 points and Matthew Jones 10 for Gordonsville.
Watertown will play host to Trousdale County tonight.
