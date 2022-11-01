In a game which meant nothing as far as playoff positioning went, Lebanon tuned up for the postseason with a 28-7 Senior Night win over Warren County last Friday night at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium.
Jaylen Abston threw for 181 yards on 12-of-17 passing. He found Key Crowell for a 52-yard touchdown in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead. Jack Clinard, normally a defensive end, lined up at tight end and was the recipient of a 10-yard scoring toss in the back of the end zone for a 21-7 lead late in the third.
Chasten Dickson, a junior who transferred from Dickson County during the offseason, grabbed a 29-yard scoring aerial in the fourth as the Blue Devils concluded an 8-2 campaign.
Warren County, which finished 1-9, pulled into a 7-7 tie on a 3-yard scoring run by Braylon Grayson early in the second quarter.
But Nolan Sandefer snatched the lead right back for the Blue Devils by returning the ensuing kickoff 92 yards for a 14-7 advantage.
Lebanon will host 6-4 Riverdale at 7 p.m. Friday in the opening round at Tribble Field/Watkins Stadium.
