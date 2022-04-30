Lebanon took an early lead Thursday before visiting Smyrna dominated the second half of a 5-1 win Thursday.
Juan Jimenez gave the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead on an assist from Sean Redmond.
Smyrna tied the game 1-1 going into halftime and scored four more unanswered in the second half as the Blue Devils dropped to 4-9 for the season and 1-8 in District 7-AAA.
Lebanon will host district rival Cookeville at 6 p.m. Tuesday for the Blue Devils’ final regular-season game as two seniors will be honored at 5:40.
