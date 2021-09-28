FAYETTEVILLE — Decades of frustration were washed away Friday night as Lebanon crushed longtime nemesis Lincoln County, 42-13, last Friday night at the Pit.
The Blue Devils grounded the Falcons quickly with four first-quarter touchdowns and all six in the first half.
Jaylen Abston threw a 40-yard touchdown toss to Kemontez Logue to open the scoring and a 41-yarder to Anthony Crowell for a quick 14-0 lead.
Brandon Martin scored three first-half touchdowns — an 8-yarder for a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and 12- and 4-yarders in the second for a 42-0 lead going into halftime. In between, Crowell’s 58-yard punt return made it 28-0 to close out the first quarter with a 28-0 lead.
Lebanon played reserves in the second half under a running clock. Lincoln County, which went through a coaching change last Monday, scored twice in the fourth quarter on a 14-yard pass from Jake Pendergrass to Carson Jean and a 63-yard run by Ben Davis. The second extra point was blocked as the Falcons fell to 1-5.
The Blue Devils returned home 5-1 and will host Shelbyville in a huge Region 3-6A game at 7 p.m. Friday at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium.
