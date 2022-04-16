COOKEVILLE — Cookeville scored the game’s only goal 20 second into the second half Thursday as the Cavaliers shut out Lebanon 1-0.
The Blue Devils, coming off a 6-0 loss at LaVergne earlier this week, dropped to 4-6 for the season. They will host Wilson Central (the Wildcats won 2-0 at WCHS early in the season) at 7 p.m. Tuesday before going to Mt. Juliet (Blue Devils beat the Golden Bears 1-0 at LHS) next Thursday before hosting LaVergne, Smyrna and Cookeville on April 26 and 28 and May 3, respectively, to end the regular season.
