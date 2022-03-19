Lebanon dropped its soccer home opener to Riverdale 2-1 Thursday night.
The Warriors scored the go-ahead goal on their penalty kick of the second half with around 2:30 to play.
Junior Sean Redmond scored Lebanon’s first goal of the season off an assist from freshman Andrew Granda with around 29 minutes to play for a 1-1 tie.
Riverdale took a 1-0 lead about two minutes earlier on a penalty kick.
Lebanon’s junior varsity posted a 1-1 tie as junior Kenai Huynh scored off an assist by sophomore Alan Valadez.
Freshman Tristan Phillips was the Blue Devils’ goalie in both matches.
Lebanon (0-2) will play its next three games on the road before returning home to host Mt. Juliet on March 31.
