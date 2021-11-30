Lebanon’s boys beat visiting Franklin County 77-60 last Saturday to wrap up the John Greer Thanksgiving Classic after posting a 63-47 defeat of Brainerd 24 hours earlier at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Yarin Alexander and Jarred Hall each had 25 points for Lebanon against Franklin County as the Blue Devils improved to 4-1 for the season.
Lebanon led 25-10 at the first-quarter break, 40-26 at halftime and 61-42 going into the fourth.
Corey Jones sank a pair of 3-pointers to contribute 14 points to Lebanon’s cause while Wyatt Bowling added eight, Brice Njezic a 3 and Caden Baird two.
Shaimar Dyons poured in 28 points, including a pair of 3s and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line, for Franklin County. Kaleb Rigsby racked up 12 points and Keandre Johnson 10 as the Rebels sank to 2-4.
Against Brainerd, Lebanon led 10-6 at the first-quarter break, 23-16 at halftime and 49-27 through three periods.
Hall had 19 points and Jones, who sank four triples, 16. Alexander added eight points; Bowling, Rolando Dowell and Jaylen Abston four each, Njezic a 3, Baird and Landen Engles two apiece and Aidan Donald a free throw.
Dennis Lewis Jr. dropped in two triples and led Brainerd with 15 points.
Lebanon will remain at Brandon Gym tonight to take on Riverdale.
Independence, Bond’s Bruins beat bears
Mt. Juliet dropped a pair of games over the holiday weekend to Independence 83-48 last Saturday and Brentwood 67-38 the day before in the John Greer Thanksgiving Classic at Lebanon’s Campbell Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Osize Daniyan dropped in 14 points and Carone Goree nine against Independence for the Golden Bears, who fell to 1-4.
Brentwood, coached by Lebanon-grad and former Wilson Central coach Troy Bond (whose longtime assistant, Troy Crane, was with Bond at Central and is a former LHS football coach), was led by Jake Brock’s 15 points. Daniel Cochran collected 13. Brock buried four 3-pointers while Cochran sank all six of his free throws.
After a back-and-forth opening minutes, the Bruins built a 16-12 first-quarter lead and widened the margin to 34-23 at halftime. They made it 42-30 going into the fourth.
Daniyan dropped in 13 points for Mt. Juliet while Braxton Corey and Keion Irby each scored six, Gunner Pfeiffer four, Zion Sanders a 3-pointer and Eric Williams, Walker Phillips and Brady Jones two apiece.
The Bears will begin a six-game homestand tonight when Gallatin comes in tonight.
Wildcats edged by Dyersburg, IndependenceWilson Central’s boys dropped a 41-40 decision to Dyersburg last Saturday afternoon after falling to Independence 70-61 the day before in the John Greer Thanksgiving Classic at Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Wildcats led Dyersburg 11-9 at the first-quarter break before the Trojans moved in front 19-15 by halftime and 25-24 going into the fourth. With DHS up by three points, Adler Kerr missed a late 3-pointer. But Austin Alexander scored on the putback to pull the Wildcats to within a point. The Trojans inbounded the ball two or three times while being fouled, including with one second left.
Tumarion Johnson tossed in two 3-pointers to lead Dyersburg with 20 points while Ace Mahaffey had 11.
Kerr threw in 13 points for the Wildcats. Alexander tossed in two triples as he and Damion Fayne each finished with 10. Ethan Thomas threw in three points and Evan Riggan and Josh Anderson two apiece as Central slipped to 2-2.
Independence grabbed a 16-10 first-quarter lead and took a 32-25 advantage into halftime and 49-44 margin into the fourth.
Jett Montgomery sank six triples in leading the Eagles with 29 points while Cameron Bell’s 16 included a pair of 3s.
Kerr collected 20 points for Central while Fayne finished with 12. Alexander and Anderson each added 10 points on two triples. Thomas scored seven points and Riggan two.
Wilson Central will host Father Ryan today after the girls’ 6 p.m. game.
Friendship beats Upperman, Cannon County
WOODBURY — Friendship Christian defeated Upperman 52-32 last Saturday and host Cannon County 67-41 the day before in the Cody Bailey Classic.
Against Upperman, Friendship led 16-6 at the first-quarter break, 27-14 at halftime and 36-25 through three as the Commanders climbed to 3-2 for the season.
Hayden Potts put in eight of his 12 points in the first quarter and Dillon Turner all of his 11 in the second half for Friendship. Max Duckwiler drained a pair of 3-pointers as he and Casey Jones each added eight points. Colby Jones sank two triples for his six while Charley Carpenter, Noah Major and La’Quarrius Talley each tossed in two and Riggs Rowe a free throw.
Cannon County took an 11-8 lead at the first-quarter break before Friendship moved in front 25-20 by halftime and 47-31 through three.
Colby Jones fired in four triples and led Friendship with 24 points while Potts poured in 15. Turner turned in nine tallies, Duckwiler five in the fourth, Major and Casey Jones four each, Carpenter a 3, Josh Pippin two and Rowe a free throw.
Friendship will travel to Middle Tennessee Christian in Murfreesboro this coming Friday following the girls’ 6 p.m. game.
