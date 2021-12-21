Blue Devils dunk Northwest, Whites Creek

Lebanon’s Dunkin’ Devils flushed Northwest 81-43 last Friday night and Whites Creek 81-58 the following afternoon in the Sallis Family Classic at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Blue Devils led Whites Creek 18-6 at the first-quarter break and 47-17 at halftime as they climbed to 10-1 going into their trip to Gatlinburg.
Jarred Hall sank 6 of 7 free throws in leading Lebanon with 28 points while Yarin Alexander swished three 3-pointers on his way to 25.
Wyatt Bowling tossed in 12 points, Corey Jones and Rolando Dowell five each, Brice Njezic a 3, Jack Clinard two and Jaylen Abston a free throw.
Anthony Helwig scored all 22 of his points after the first quarter for Whites Creek while Aaron Hailey and Darron Jennings each tossed in 10, with all but two coming in the second half, as the Cobras sank to 1-8.
Northwest took advantage of an opening offensive foul and technical foul on Hall, negating an early dunk, to go up 6-2. But the Blue Devils rallied to lead 24-16 at the first-quarter break and 48-27 by halftime as the Vikings slipped to 1-6.
Hall hit three triples in leading Lebanon with 24 points while Alexander totaled 22 and Abston all 12 of his tallies in the first half.
Bowling went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line and scored all six of his points in the first quarter.
Dowell finished with five points while Jones and Caden Baird each threw in three and Londen Engles, Aidan Donald and Drew East two apiece.
The Blue Devils are in Gatlinburg for the Smoky Mountain Classic Christmas Tournament. They faced Oxford (Miss.) last night and will take on either Stephenson (Ga.) or local favorite Sevier County at noon CST today at either host Gatlinburg-Pittman or Rocky Top Sports World. The tournament will wrap up Wednesday.
Hawks whip Webb, Summit, now 10-0
Green Hill improved to 10-0 last Saturday by defeating Bell Buckle Webb 58-47 to wrap up the Sallis Family Classic at Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Hawks stopped Summit 72-43 the night before at home on the Hill.
Paxton Davidson scored 17 points, Mo Ruttlen 14 and Blake Stacey 12 for Green Hill against Webb. Jason Burch notched nine points, Aaron Mattingly four and Parker Overath two.
Evan Rursher fired in five triples on his way to 25 points, 20 after halftime, for Webb.
Green Hill led 23-7 at the first-quarter break, 36-22 at halftime and 56-35 through three.
The Hawks built a 23-16 first-quarter lead against Summit, 36-23 at halftime and 56-32 through three.
Ruttlen racked up 19 points and big man Burch 16, including nine in the third quarter. Davidson drained three first-quarter 3s on his way to 13. Stacey scored six points, Niko Duffie five in the fourth, Mattingly four; Overath, Seth Taylor, Rex Harmon and Carter Lee two each and Garrett Brown a free throw.
Bradley Stewart scored a pair of 3s in leading Summit with 10 points.
Green Hill is off until next week when the Hawks travel to Father Ryan for the annual Willie Brown Classic beginning Monday.
