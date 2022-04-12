Blue Devils edged by Sycamore, run-rule Butler

Stepping out of District 9-4A competition, Lebanon battled the elements Friday and Saturday.
The Blue Devils blasted Butler (Ky.) 12-0 in blustery conditions last Friday at Cumberland’s Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
Back at their on-campus Brent Foster Field digs Saturday, the Blue Devils were edged by Sycamore 2-1.
Cason Kincaid pitched four innings of one-hit ball with six strikeouts against Butler before Easton Forsyth fired the fifth and final frame as the Blue Devils run-ruled the Bears.
The Blue Devils, the visiting team for this game, blew the game open with eight runs in the top of the fifth inning as Denton Dodson, Ian Walsh, Jackson Lea, Connor Gannon and Brice Njezic drove in runs. Gannon’s two-run single staked Lebanon to a 2-0 first-inning lead.
Gannon had three of Lebanon’s 12 hits. Dodson and Njezic each notched two hits.
Against Sycamore, Lebanon fell behind 1-0 in the first inning and 2-0 in the third as the War Eagles handed the loss to left-hander Wyatt Bowling, who allowed four hits in 2 2/3 innings.
Blue Devil batters struck out 10 times against a pair of Sycamore pitchers but also posted 10 hits, including three by Copeland Bradford and two each by Bowling and Lea. But Lebanon could only score in the fourth inning.
Saints win twice SaturdayMT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian beat Hillsboro 11-2 and Providence Christian 10-7 last Saturday.
Against Hillsboro, the Saints snapped a 2-2 tie with four scores in the bottom of the fourth inning and blew the Burros away with five in the fifth, finishing with just four hits.
Nine walks did the Burros in. Kam Curtis had two hits and Brenden Dunn one as each drove in three runs while Chase Smith knocked in two with no hits.
Jackson Scudder allowed both Hillsboro runs on five hits and no walks in four innings. Jamie Edgerton surrendered two hits and two walks while striking out five in three innings.
Against Providence, Mt. Juliet Christian climbed out of a 3-0 hole with five runs in the second inning. The Saints later snapped a 5-5 tie with a run in the fourth and got some insurance scores with three in the fifth as they finished with eight hits.
Curtis knocked in three runs. Noah Love had two RBIs as he and Scudder each had two hits.
Providence outhit MJCA by two against a trio of Saints pitchers. Gabe Hildabrand, the middle hurler, worked 1 1/3 innings, including the end of the fourth before the Saints took the lead for good, for the win.
