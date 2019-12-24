Blue Devils end run through Watertown

WATERTOWN -- Lebanon's boys finished their 3-0 run through the AFLAC Christmas Tournament with a 76-63 win over Cookeville last Saturday night.
The Blue Devils led 17-8 following the first quarter, 38-25 at halftime and 54-39 through three as they improved to 10-1.
Guard Kobe Tibbs led four Blue Devils in double digits with 17 points, including a pair of three-pointers. Malcolm Logue also sank a pair of threes on his way to 16. Gaven Reasonover also racked up a couple of threes as he and center David Greene tossed in 12 apiece. Jamar Kynard collected nine points, DeQuantay Shannon four and Polo Phillips and Jarred Hall a three apiece.
Cookeville was led by Bailey Gilliam and Kostas Bikakis, who each finished with 15 points.
Lebanon will next play in the Middle Tennessee Invitational Tournament in Franklin, starting with an 8:30 p.m. game against Nolensville on Friday.
Friendship boys finish second in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Friendship Christian's boys finished second in the Highlands Latin Tournament with a 51-40 loss to Franklin Classical last Saturday.
The Commanders advanced to the final earlier in the day with a 72-59 win over Christian Academy-Madison (Ind.) earlier in the day.
Franklin Classical jumped to a 15-1 lead and the Commanders, playing without two starters and in their third game in less than 24 hours, trailed the rest of the way in falling to 5-8 for the season.
Hayes Smith scored 17 points, Timothy Harris 13 and Nicholas Geraci 12 for Franklin Christian, which improved to 10-4.
Max Duckwiler drained three 3-pointer on scoring 16 points for Friendship while Andrew Mathis fired in 15, Dillon Turner seven and Joseph Meadows two.
Against Christian Academy, Friendship needed a 27-9 fourth quarter to advance to the finals. Duckwiler, Mathis and Bryce Miller combined to knock down 9 of 10 free throws in the final eight minutes.
The Commanders led 19-14 following the first quarter but fell behind 32-29 by halftime and 50-45 going into the fourth. The Commanders used a 28-12 run over a 10-minute stretch to wipe out a 41-29 deficit.
Mathis sank a pair of three-pointers on his way to 24 points while Duckwiler scored all 16 of his points, including a couple of threes, in the second half. Miller's 14 included four triples. Dillon Turner scored six points, Casey Jones five, Kaelin Horton four, Joseph Meadows two and La'Quarrius Talley a free throw.
Luke Carter connected on a couple of threes to lead Christian Academy with 21 points while Jaxon Miller tossed in 12 and Clay Carter 11.
Following a brief Christmas break, Friendship will travel to the Pigeon Forge Christmas Tournament, tipping off with a Friday-night game against Holy Cross from Louisville.
Pupil's Wildcats beat teacher's Tigers in first meeting
WATERTOWN -- For a first-ever meeting, last Friday's Wilson Central-Watertown matchup had the intensity of Central vs. Mt. Juliet or Lebanon or the former WHS-Friendship Christian rivalry.
When the dust had settled though, Wilson Central defeated host Watertown 70-64 in the AFLAC Christmas Tournament.
In a matchup of teacher and pupil, the teacher's team, coach Matt Bradshaw's Watertown Purple Tigers, bolted to a 14-3 getaway. But Wilson Central coach Michael Teeter, who played for Bradshaw at Friendship in the 2000s, saw his Wildcats outscore Watertown 24-13 in the third quarter to turn a 30-27 Tiger lead into a 51-43 WCHS margin.
"Me and Coach Bradshaw have had a long relationship, so it was one of those things it was a personal game for us," Teeter said after his Wildcats climbed to 5-5 for the season going into Saturday's finale against Portland. "We each want to beat each other equally. That's what we preached to our guys.
"There's nothing like playing your old coach and getting to hug him at the end of the game and him telling you he's proud of you. It's a special experience."
Early on, it was Watertown enjoying the experience as the Tigers, highlighted by a Rayquan Verge dunk on the way to his second straight 30-plus-point night. But Central recovered and sliced the margin to three at the half before dominating the third period.
"We made a handful of adjustments at halftime," Teeter said. "They had a great game plan coming out. We were able to really contain a little bit more. They weren't able to shoot it outside very well tonight. We tweaked a few things. Our philosophy has always been to 'keep at it, stay the course'. We had a good game plan going in. Early they were hitting some tough shots, getting some good looks that we were giving up. You just got to stay steady with it. You got to trust the process, trust what we're doing and we did a good job with it."
"He's got a good basketball team. He's done a good job with his guys," Bradshaw said of Teeter and the Wildcats. "When I watched them on film, I thought they did some things that were going to cause us problems. I was hoping they didn't… We did at times mitigate that. It showed up enough time to tilt the score in the other direction.
"Third quarter, we turned the ball over too much. I thought the tempo in the ballgame got to the speed they wanted it to. Some of that was our fault, but you got to give credit as far as forcing turnovers. They made us take some bad shots that we didn't take in the first half. Quite frankly, we had a three-point lead and came out and gave them five points out of the gate to take a two-point lead… They grabbed the lead and we just couldn't get anything back."
Adler Kerr led four Wildcats in double figures with 20 points while Jordan Beard buried a pair of three-pointers on his way to 13. Daniel Beard bagged three triples en route to 11 while Zack Markus' 10 included a pair of treys. Caleb Lawrence and Ethan Coleman each scored six points, Corey Jones two and Conner Miller and Branden Staten a free throw apiece.
See Run/Page B2
Verge threw in 32 for Watertown while Quanterrius Hughes-Malone threw in 13 and Brayden Cousino added 11. Elijah Williams finished with five, Gavin Clayborne two and Brady Raines a free throw as the Tigers slipped to 8-3 going into Saturday's tournament finale against Chattanooga Arts & Sciences.
"It was a good game," Bradshaw said. "Both teams played really hard. I was proud of Michael. He's doing a great job over at Wilson Central.
"Our kids played hard. We made some mistakes and shot ourselves in the foot."
Lebanon races past White House Heritage
WATERTOWN -- Playing at Watertown Middle School, Lebanon's boys breezed to a 73-49 win over White House Heritage in the AFLAC Christmas Tournament last Friday.
The Blue Devils shot out to leads of 7-0 and 11-2 and were never threatened in improving to 9-1 going into Saturday's final game against Cookeville.
Point guard Malcolm Logue led Lebanon's end-to-end, fast-paced attack with 13 points while center David Greene posted 11 and Jarred Hall 10. Gaven Reasonover and Kobe Tibbs each knocked down three 3-pointers for nine points apiece. Jamar Kynard finished with five, Alex Fite four; Dequantay Shannon, Toney Conn, Polo Phillips and Isaac Johnson two each and Luka Saller a free throw
Lebanon led 20-10 following the first quarter and 39-25 at halftime. It was 61-33 going into the fourth.
Daniel Bale tossed in 12 points for White House Heritage as the Patriots fell to 5-6.
Friendship opens tournament with blowout win
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Friendship Christian's boys finished exams, boarded a bus, traveled three hours and opened the Highlanders Invitational with a 64-25 trouncing of Cornerstone Christian (Ky.) Friday.
The Commanders used a 16-4 second quarter to widen a 16-12 first-period lead to 32-16 by halftime. It was 49-23 going into the fourth as Friendship advanced with a 4-7 record to Saturday morning's semifinal against Christian Academy-Madison (Ind.). The championship and third-place games were both played later in the day.
Andrew Mathis scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half for Friendship while Charley Carpenter connected on three 3-pointers on his way to 11. Delanie Majors managed 10 while Dillon Turner turned in seven. Bryce Miller's six came on a pair of threes while La'Quarris Talley tallied four and Kaelin Horton, Joseph Meadows and Casey Jones tossed in two apiece.
Hillsboro boys hand Mt. Juliet second straight loss
MT. JULIET -- Mt. Juliet's boys suffered their second straight loss last Friday as Hillsboro came to town and left with a 57-50 win.
Hillsboro led 9-8 following the first quarter before Mt. Juliet moved in front 25-22 by halftime. The Burros used a 19-6 third period to go back in front 39-31 as the Golden Bears dropped to 8-2.
Charles Clark scored 17 points and Will Pruitt 16 for Mt. Juliet while Gage Wells notched nine points, Riggs Abner and Mo Ruttlen three each and Osize Daniyan two,
Mt. Juliet will play in the Father Ryan Christmas Tournament later this week, opening Thursday against Red Bank.
MJCA boys split pair in Dr. Mike Lee Classic
MT. JULIET -- Mt. Juliet Christian's boys split a pair of games in the Dr. Mike Lee Christmas Classic last weekend.
The Saints stopped Christian Community 53-39 Saturday after losing to Middle Tennessee Christian 67-33 the day before.
Mt. Juliet Christian led Christian Community 10-7 following the first quarter, 21-20 at halftime and 34-31 through three before pulling away with a 19-8 fourth to improve to 5-6.
Shawn Link led the Saints with 13 points. Jordan Willis sank a pair of three-pointers on his way to 12 points while Carter Branim's 11 included three triples. Montrell Walker notched nine points while Justin Matthews and Luke Nave each finished with four.
Middle Tennessee Christian led 13-6 following the first quarter and 37-16 at halftime.
Braden Smith sank three tripes to lead MTCS with 18 points while Ross Prosser put in 11 and Devin Hill 10.
Branim buried four triples on his way to 13 points for MJCA while Link finished with five, Walker four, Willis and Nave three each, Matthew and Isaiah Smith two apiece and Derrek Crouch a free throw.
Mt. Juliet Christian will take the rest of the holidays off before returning to action Jan. 3 at DII District 4-A rival University School of Nashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.