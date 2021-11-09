Blue Devils explode for first-round win 42-7

It was too cold for snakes last Friday at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium, but Lebanon must have felt snakebit during the first quarter.
But with temperatures dropping from the 40s to the 30s, the snakes went away and the Blue Devils torched Stewarts Creek 42-7 in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Lebanon lost an early touchdown to a holding penalty and another on the same series on a dropped fourth-down pass.
Then, the Blue Devils got to the Stewarts Creek 3-yard line on the Blue Devils’ next series only to be thrown back on two straight plays and absorbing a false-start penalty. They couldn’t even salvage a field goal as Sean Redmond’s 27-yard effort was blocked and returned 73 yards to the end zone by Nigel Maynard.
Suddenly, despite dominating the statistics, the Blue Devils found themselves trailing 7-0.
“The ball’s oblong and it bounces funny sometimes,” said Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry when he could laugh about it following the game. “Sometimes it doesn’t go your way and sometimes it does.
“Eventually, we started executing the way that we needed to execute.”
The big-play Blue Devils then went to work with three second-quarter touchdowns, two in the third and one in the fourth to pull away to their first playoff win since 2004 and first 10-win season since 1993.
Jaylen Abston’s arm was as hot as the mercury was low, completing 14 of 19 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns, covering 27 (on a shovel pass to tie the score), 57, 26 and 37 yards. Anthony Crowell caught six passes for 166 yards and two scores of 27 and 37 yards. Kemontez Logue, who had the early drop, latched onto two scoring passes from 26 and 29 yards.
Even the trick play worked as running back Devin Greene threw 24 yards to Logue for a 21-7 halftime lead. And it was Stewarts Creek which must have felt jinxed when Rubin Brinkley caught an Abston pass off a deflection by a Red Hawk defender and took it down the right sideline for a 57-yard score.
“It all starts up front,” Gentry said of the offensive line. “Those 5-6-6 who are up there all the time grinding for those playmakers to make plays for giving us time.”
And since Stewarts Creek’s score was on special teams, the Blue Devil defense pitched a shutout, holding the Red Hawks to two first downs and 114 total yards as the visitors finished a 5-4 season. The closest the offense came to the end zone came on a flea flicker as receiver Tayden Mounivong fired a 35-yard pass to quarterback Nathan Hampton, who began the play with what appeared to be a very short shovel pass which the officials, over Gentry’s objections, ruled a handoff. The play reached the Lebanon 8-yard line before LHS linebacker Demonte Cook threw Javarian Otey for a 6-yard loss to end the third quarter.
“Their quarterback has been out, hurt his ankle, has a stress fracture in his leg,” Gentry said of the Red Hawks. “Twenty-one (Gabriel Walker) has been their wildcat guy and once he went down (after three carries midway through the first quarter) they were kind of struggling to get things going.
“Once we got up 14-7, I told our defensive staff let’s be aggressive and go after them because we didn’t feel like that they would be willing to even throw it too much.”
Meanwhile, Lebanon’s offense was racking up yardage faster than the rate of inflation, totaling 486 total yards and 19 first downs. The Blue Devils got 183 rushing yards, including 10 on a Brandon Martin touchdown.
Now, the Blue Devils await a visit from former District 7-AAA rival Riverdale, which pulled away late to dispatch Coffee County 22-7, at 7 p.m. this coming Friday at Tribble Field. Lebanon’s last win over the Warriors was an epic 6-0 victory during the 1993 regular season. A win would put LHS in the quarterfinals for the first time since ’95.
“We talked about this last November when they changed the regions,” Gentry said. “Our goal was to be No. 1, play No. 4, play No. 2 and we felt like after knowing who they were, it would be Riverdale and we’ve had our eyes set on this. We get it here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.