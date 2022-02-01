In a game very similar to their first meeting earlier in the month, Lebanon’s boys came away with a different outcome in its rematch with visiting Wilson Central, a 45-41 win last Friday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
When the teams met at WCHS on Jan. 11, the Wildcats won by a point on a putback by Damion Fayne.
This time, it was the Wildcats who missed late opportunities to tie as the No. 9-ranked Blue Devils closed the deal and kept its hold, however tenuous, on the District 9-4A lead with a 4-1 mark, 20-4 overall.
The teams battled to a 9-9 tie at the end of a back-and-forth first quarter. The teams continued to swap leads in the second until Wyatt Bowling’s two free throws 6.2 seconds before halftime put Lebanon in front 20-19. A layup at the buzzer by Yarin Alexander off a steal by Caden Baird boosted the Blue Devils to a 22-19 lead.
Adler Kerr connected on back-to-back lane jumpers early in the second half. The first made the senior the fourth Wildcat to score 1,000 career points. The second put Central ahead 23-22.
“A phenomenal competitor, just a blessing to be around,” Wildcats coach Michael Teeter said of Kerr. “One of the hardest-working kids we’ve coached. Just kudos to him. That’s a work-ethic thing. He works harder than anybody.”
But Alexander, who led all scorers with 26 points, scored on a leaner on the other end to put Lebanon back in front 24-23. On the Blue Devils’ next trip down, a free throw, offensive rebound and three-point play made for a four-point trip and a 30-25 lead.
The run extended for four more points as Lebanon built a 34-25 margin.
“Lebanon does such a good job of scoring quickly,” Teeter said. “If you let them get a couple of turnovers or a couple of easy looks at the rim, they can score in a hurry. Their runs, you got to be able to cut them quick.
“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to cut that nine-point lead quick enough. We did fight back. Our guys, they battled. They played so hard. They got a lot of heart to them. We just got to execute better. It’s an execution thing. It’s not an effort thing.”
The Wildcats never led again, though they did cut the margin to single-score margins on several occasions. 3-pointers by Austin Alexander on both sides of the third-quarter break brought Central to within 34-33.
But Brice Njezic nailed a triple on the other end for Lebanon.
A later 3-pointer which would have tied the score for Central was an air ball. Fayne, the hero in the 41-40 Jan. 11 win, was called for charging in the final seconds, fouling out in the process, as the Wildcats slipped to 7-13, 2-3.
“Anytime we played them the last couple of years, it’s been a war,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said. “They play so hard. Just the way they play forces you to change things what you do.
“I was really proud of the way our kids responded. Yarin really stepped up and played big tonight. We had a lot of kids step up.”
Yarin Alexander sank 7 of 10 free throws for Lebanon. Jaylen Abston added nine points while Bowling (who fouled out) and Njezic each notched three and Rolando Dowell and Landen Engles two apiece.
Austin Alexander, who also fouled out hit three of his four triples in the second half to lead Wilson Central with 16 points while Kerr collected 10 as he joined Jacob Williams, Dee Oldham and Gavin Johnson in the Wildcats’ 1,000-point club. Fayne finished with eight, Ethan Thomas four free throws and Evan Riggan a 3-pointer.
“Lebanon did a great job inside with the defensive looks they went to,” Wildcats coach Michael Teeter said. “It’s a war. It always comes down to the last couple of plays, who can execute better. They had a couple of guys knock down some big shots. Yarin was big for them tonight. He found a little bit of rhythm early. Those shots were probably the difference toward the end.”
Lebanon will host Cookeville tonight and Green Hill on Friday in the MyTV 30 game as the Blue Devils, who currently own a tiebreaker over both teams (Green Hill is also 4-1 in the league), control their district destiny despite losing the 9-4A opener to Wilson Central.
“That’s something we talked about after that first game against Wilson Central was if we took care of our business, we would have an opportunity to determine our fate,” McDowell said. “Playing Cookeville here is going to be tough. They’re a scary team. There the first time it took 83 points to beat them.”
Wilson Central will try to break a three-game district losing streak tonight when the Wildcats host Mt. Juliet.
Spradlin’s fourth-quarter free throws, 21 points, lift WatertownWATERTOWN — Despite 32 points scored by Westmoreland’s Kamryn Eden, Watertown grounded the visiting Eagles 56-51 last Friday night.
Trent Spradlin nailed 9 of 12 free throws, all in the fourth quarter, to lead Watertown with 21 points. Brady Raines buried four 3-pointers for his 12 while J.J. Goodall added 11. Will Hackett finished with four, Ian Fryer and K.J. Wood three each and Chase McConnell two.
Watertown led 16-6 at the first-quarter break, 25-18 at halftime and 39-30 going into the fourth.
The Purple Tigers are scheduled to travel to Unionville tonight to take on Community following the girls’ 6 o’clock contest.
Commanders score road win over No. 5 DavidsonNASHVILLE — No. 3 Friendship Christian scored a big District 4-IIA road win for the second straight night, 56-49 at No. 5 Davidson Academy, last Friday.
The Commanders led 17-9 at the first-quarter break, 30-14 at halftime and 41-27 through three before surviving Davidson’s 22-15 fourth-period advantage to climb to 18-6 for the season and 10-2 in the district.
Max Duckwiler kept the Commanders in front during the fourth by dropping in 8 of 9 free throws to put him atop Friendship’s scoring leader board with 13 points. Dillon Turner tossed in 11 of his 12 during the first half. Hayden Potts and Colby Jones each scored seven points, Noah Major six, Casey Jones five in the second half, Charley Carpenter four and Riggs Rowe two.
Lorenzo McMillian tossed in 21 points and Courtland Simmons 15 for Davidson Academy.
Friendship will host Mt. Juliet Christian tonight following the girls’ 6 p.m. contest at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Davidson drops 28 on Cookeville as Hawks soarMT. JULIET — Green Hill stayed on Lebanon’s heels in District 9-4A last Friday by topping visiting Cookeville 63-43.
The teams were tied 18-18 eight minutes in before the Hawks, who are tied with the Blue Devils at 4-1 but don’t have the tiebreaker,
used a 21-14 second to go up 39-32 at halftime. A 12-6 third opened a 51-38 lead going into the fourth as Green Hill improved to 17-3.
Paxton Davidson was Cookeville’s main tormentor with 28 points, including six 3-pointers, for Green Hill while Mo Ruttlen racked up 14 of his 16 in the first half. Blake Stacey finished with five, Parker Overath and Jason Burch four each and Kenny Ellis, Niko Duffie and Aaron Mattingly two apiece.
Josh Heard hit five triples of his own to lead Cookeville with 19 points while Jalen Heard had three treys on his way to 11 as Cookeville slipped to 12-12, 2-2.
Both teams have trips to Lebanon this week.
Cookeville visits Campbell Brandon Gym tonight before Green Hill arrives at Hester Gibbs Court on Friday for the MyTV 30 Game of the Week.
