HENDERSONVILLE — Lebanon’s boys finished second behind Green Hill in the Battle of 109 last Friday.
The Blue Devils’ Nolan Sandefur won the 110 hurdles and finished second in the 300 hurdles. This is his first year of running the hurdles.
His teammate, Jarred Hall, won the high jump and triple jump on his way to co-Most Valuable Player honors.
Lebanon’s girls finished ninth but several Lady Devils turned in top-five finishes.
Omaria Stevenson in discus, Ella Pine in the pole vault and the 4-by-200 relay team racked up points for the Lady Devils.
With the regular season now complete, Lebanon will next compete in the sub-sectionals at Ravenwood.
