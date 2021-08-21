Less than an hour before lightning sent Antioch and Lebanon to their dressing rooms for 30 minutes, a bolt named Anthony Crowell zapped the Bears and set the stage for the Blue Devils’ 50-6 victory at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium.
Crowell returned the opening kickoff 90 yards to the end zone to stake Lebanon to a lead 15 seconds in.
“We’ve been working hard on our special teams and anytime you give Anthony a little crease, it’s all he needs,” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said. “He had some good blocking and it opened up. He turned it on and went to the house.”
Following an exchange of interceptions - Lebanon’s Brandon Martin intercepted Devin Tusie’s pass before the Blue Devils’ Jaylen Abston returned the favor on the next play with a pick - a bad snap on an Antioch punt went through the end zone for a safety and a 9-0 Blue Devil lead.
Devin Greene scooted 48 yards to the house on the first play following the free kick for a 16-0 lead 3 1/2 minutes in.
Antioch’s next series found the Bears buried on their 1-inch line. Tusie’s screen pass out of his end zone was intercepted by linebacker Fisher Bradshaw, who took two steps into the promised land for a 23-0 lead.
The Bears’ next series also ended in disaster as the Blue Devils’ Brice Njezic blocked a punt, giving Lebanon the ball at the Antioch 19-yard line. From there, Abston threw a screen pass to Kemontez Logue, who went the 19 yards down the right sideline for a 37-0 lead 38 seconds before the first quarter finally ended.
Isaiah Douglas took a jet sweep 20 yards around the right side and into the end zone for a 44-0 lead less than two minutes into the second quarter. The teams were lining up for the kickoff when the officials sent the teams inside for lightning.
After 30 minutes (the minimum delay for lightning by TSSAA rules), the teams returned to the field and following a 10-minute warmup, the game resumed.
Antioch found new life during the delay as Bears running back Donovan Davis ran 9 yards and then 54 to put the visitors on the board. Davis led all rushers with 113 yards, 20 more than his team accumulated) on 16 carries.
“Coach (Ian) Marshall told them, ‘We want every snap we can get and let’s go play and be good and see what happens’,” Gentry said of Antioch’s coach. “And they did. They came out with the kickoff return and then two plays and BOOM, touchdown. I think it kind of woke us up in that they were not going to lay down.”
Lebanon got the score back when Abston’s second pass after his opening interception went for his second touchdown, a 43-yard bomb to Logue, for the final score with 6:49 still to play before halftime.
Abston and the first-team offense got the rest of the night off as the teams spent the rest of the game running out the clock.
For Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry, the goal was to get everyone into the game even though he also wanted the starters to get some reps, which were in short supply due to the big plays against an Antioch roster with fewer than 30 players.
“We wanted to start fast, and we did,” Gentry said. “We got a lot of kids in the game tonight. A little weird to be up and think about the running clock, and then the lightning and go in and come back out and go in and come back out. We got out of it pretty healthy and hope we got everybody on the field and under the lights.
“We didn’t get a lot of offensive snaps, and that was the dilemma,” Gentry said. “Do we keep playing them or get out. I don’t want to run up the score, but we want to get a little continuity. The young kids want action and the old kids want action. In a game like this, of course, ‘I want the ball, I want the ball, I want the ball’. It’s hard. It’s frustrating in games like this to try to get everything fulfilling you need to.”
Lebanon will travel to Wilson Central next Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Wildcats have handed the Blue Devils crushing late-season defeats each of the last two years.
“Hopefully we can rectify the last two years a little bit and we can do the things to do to be successful,” Gentry said.
