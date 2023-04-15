Lebanon pulled out a District 9-4A series split with Wilson Central by taking a 5-4 win Wednesday night at the Blue Devils’ Brent Foster Field.
Wyatt Bowling’s sixth-inning groundout drove in the tie-breaking run for the Blue Devils.
Lebanon took a second-inning lead on Braden Metzgar’s two-run single.
Elijah Shreeve, who failed to retire a batter in his start at Central the night before as he struggled with his control, pitched the final three innings in relief to pick up the win. Starter Tyler Kingdon allowed three runs on five hits in the first four frames.
Ryan Buckner pitched three innings in relief and took the loss for Wilson Central. Starter Isaac Schafer surrendered three runs on five hits with five strikeouts in the first three innings.
Metzgar had three of Lebanon’s seven hits while Ben Estes and Jackson Lea each had two.
Will Summers and Brayden Wadsworth had multiple hits for the Wildcats, who finished with six.
Kinzer pitches Wildcats past Lebanon
GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central took advantage of wildness to take the early lead and Luke Kinzer kept Lebanon’s hitters at bay Tuesday night as the Wildcats run-ruled the visiting Blue Devils 14-4.
The Wildcats jumped to a 4-0 first-inning lead off a wild Elijah Shreeve, who failed to retire any of the five hitters he faced. He walked four and surrendered an RBI double to deep center field by Isaac Schafer.
Jordan Jewell came on, got out of the inning and pitched into the third before running into more trouble as Central scored four more runs on four walks and a hit, a bases-loaded triple by Drew Jones which chased him in favor of Carter Pruitte.
Two more Blue Devils climbed the mound and none were able to shut down the Wildcats, who cracked 11 hits and drew nine walks. They scored in five of their six at-bats, ending the game by the 10-run rule in the sixth.
Jones finished with five RBIs on two hits while Caden Webber drove in three runs on a double and single. Kinzer also had a double. Will Summers and Brayden Wadsworth each singled twice.
On the flip side, Kinzer scattered three earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out eight in a six-inning complete-game 87-pitch performance.
Jackson Lea tripled and singled for Lebanon while Wyatt Bowling and Ben Estes doubled. The Blue Devils scored two runs each in the fourth and fifth frames.
Green Hill completes season, series sweep of Mt. Juliet
MT. JULIET — Green Hill completed a season and District 9-4A series sweep of visiting Mt. Juliet with a 4-3 victory on the Hill on Wednesday night.
The Hawks broke a 3-3 tie with a run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Green Hill made the most of seven hits while Mt. Juliet had 11. But the Golden Bears committed three errors, though all of the runs were earned.
Adam Parton and Griggs Chandler had two singles each for Green Hill, which improved to 11-4 for the season and 6-1 in the district.
Grayson Fisher drove in all three Mt. Juliet runs on two hits, one of which was a homer. Kyle Fitzgibbons had three hits and Tyler Vestal two as the Bears fell to 8-12, 4-4.
Corbin Craver pitched the first five innings and was the pitcher of record when Green Hill took the lead for good, making him the winner. He allowed all three runs on eight hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Joey Greenstreet scattered three hits and no walks while fanning five over the final two frames for the save.
Keaton Reese took the loss, lasting 4 2/3 innings. he allowed all four scores on six hits and five walks with six strikeouts. Tristan Nguyen allowed a hit and fanned one over the final 1 1/3 frames.
Mt. Juliet took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Green Hill got three in the bottom half before the Bears pulled even at 3-3 in the second.
Partin drives in three to back Summar, Hawks
MT. JULIET — Adam Partin drove in three runs and Micah Summar held Mt. Juliet to one run in six innings of a 4-1 Green Hill win Tuesday night at Mt. Juliet High.
The Hawks took a 2-0 first-inning lead and Summar held the Golden Bears to a third-inning score on five hits and a walk with eight strikeouts. Joey Greenstreet struck out one in the seventh for the save.
Dominic Waller doubled among his three hits while Partin singled twice as Green Hill finished with eight hits off Ryan Worden, who worked the full seven innings.
Tyler Vestal doubled as he and Calen Miller had two hits each for Mt. Juliet. Vestal scored the Bears’ run in the third inning as Baylor Osborne drove him home.
Worden walked none and struck out six as Mt. Juliet fell to 8-11 for the season and 4-3 in District 9-4A.
Five-runs second powers Purple Tigers past Westmoreland
WESTMORELAND — A five-run second inning put Watertown in control and Westmoreland into catch-up mode Thursday night as the Purple Tigers took an 11-4 win.
Cyrus Bennett’s RBI groundout staked Watertown to a 1-0 first-inning lead.
After Westmoreland tied the score on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first, Watertown seized control in the second on a fielder’s choice by Landon Phillips, walks to K.J. Wood and Bennett sandwiched around a single by Bret Price. Chase Young’s sacrifice fly capped the inning.
Price drove in three runs on a double and two singles while Bennett and Landon Phillips each knocked in two scores.
Watertown outhit Westmoreland 11-8. Phillips had two hits while Kaiden West doubled.
Bennett was credited with the win after pitching the final 3 1/3 innings, allowing an unearned run on two hits and no walks while striking out five. Starter Zack Self left after 3 2/3 frames, having allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks with five punchouts.
Four-run sixth lifts Friendship to 15th straight win
Friendship Christian ran its win streak to 15 Thursday night after a four-run sixth inning lifted the Commanders to a 7-6 victory over visiting Franklin Road Academy at John McNeal Stadium.
FRA led 5-3 going into the home sixth. Adam Gordon tripled and scored on a wild pitch. Chase Eakes and Storm Sellars singled before scoring the tying and go-ahead runs on J.J. Pruneau’s two-run ground single to center field. Mason Hallum’s double to left scored Pruneau.
The rally made a winner of Elijah Stockton, who pitched the first six innings-plus and survived a 12-hit onslaught, striking out five. Gordon came on with no out in the seventh and gave up FRA’s 13th hit before securing the save as the Commanders climbed to 19-6.
Friendship also finished with 13 hits. Sellars had three, including a double. Gordon tripled and Pruneau doubled as they, Austin Weatherford and Knox Hayslip each had two.
Pruneau drove in three runs and Sellars two.
Friendship scored twice to take a 3-2 lead in the second inning. FRA tied the game in the fourth and took the 5-3 lead with two in the top of the sixth.
Wood drives in Watertown walk-off winner
WATERTOWN — K.J. Wood’s popup single to second base scored Landon Phillips with the walk-off run as Watertown edged Smith County 8-7 Tuesday.
The Purple Tigers appeared headed toward a decisive victory when the Owls scored six times in the top of the sixth for a 7-7 tie. A six-run fourth lifted Watertown to a 7-1 lead. Three errors fueled the Purple Tigers’ big inning before Caleb Bennett reached on a run-scoring infield single and Chase Young hit an RBI double.
Zack Self pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief for the win after starter Charlie Mitchell worked the first 5 1/3. The pair surrendered nine hits and struck out nine.
Watertown totaled 10 hits, including two each by Phillips and Self. Young’s double was the Tigers’ only extra-base hit. Bennett drove in two runs.
Weatherford drives in five as Friendship captures East Division top seed
Austin Weatherford drove in five runs Tuesday night to lift Friendship Christian to its 14th straight win, clinching first place in District 4-IIA’s East Division with a 14-6 win over visiting Donelson Christian at John McNeal Stadium.
With DCA up 1-0, Friendship loaded the bases in the bottom of the first inning and Weatherford drove them all in with a two-out double, igniting a nine-run uprising. He had an RBI fielder’s choice and, in the sixth, a run-scoring double.
He and J.J. Pruneau picked up two hits apiece while Elijah Stockton doubled. Chase Eakes and Storm Sellars drove in two runs apiece from the top two spots in the batting order as the Commanders climbed to 18-6 for the season and 6-0 in the district.
Tate Tidwell pitched six innings for the win, allowing four earned runs on seven hits and four walks. Stockton retired the Wildcats in order in the seventh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.