Blue Devils go down swinging to unbeaten Oakland

MURFREESBORO -- The Oakland Patriots defense held the Lebanon Blue Devils to 96 total yards on their way to a 34-0 win in the first round of the TSSAA 6A playoffs Friday night at Ray Hughes Stadium.
Lebanon ended its season at 5-6. It was the final game for 23 Blue Devil Senior players, who were making their third straight trip to the playoffs.
"I love these seniors, they started with me (as Sophomores) in 2017," said Blue Devil coach Chuck Gentry. "And they have made this program better."
Lebanon had chances to take control in the first half. On the opening kickoff, kicker Christian Pena executed a well-called onside kick that just went through the hands of a Blue Devil player and was recovered by the Patriots. After converting a third down earlier in the drive, the Patriots faced a fourth-and-2, at the Lebanon 37-yard line. However as the Oakland offense shifted, the Blue Devils jumped offsides, giving the Patriots a first down. Two plays later, Aaron Moore scored on a 2-yard run to give Oakland an early 7-0 lead.
The Blue Devils found success early on their first drive. Quarterback Breeze Copas ran for 18 yards, then De'Quantay Shannon followed with a 10-yard scamper to give the Blue Devils back-to-back first downs. The Patriot defense then buckled down and forced Lebanon to punt.
On the punt from Dalton Woods, Oakland return man Victor Stephenson muffed the ball but was able to recover before a Blue Devil player could get there.
"We threw the kitchen sink at them," said Gentry. "They are an explosive team, and we had to find ways to keep the ball from them."
The teams then exchange punts on the next four possessions. After a short punt gave Oakland the ball at the Lebanon 25-yard line, the Patriots only needed five plays to score. Quarterback Kody Sparks connected with a sliding Dearre McDonald for 6-yard touchdown. However the snap on the extra point was bobbled and the Blue Devils stopped the attempt for two-point conversion.
After forcing the Blue Devils to punt again, the Patriots drove to the Lebanon 18-yard line, but the 35-yard field goal attempt from Michael Turk was wide right, leaving the score at 13-0 at halftime.
The Blue Devils received the second-half kickoff, but the results were the same as each drive in the first half, they were forced to punt. The Oakland offense then got going as they drove 70-yards in six plays. The last 23 yards was a touchdown pass from Sparks to McDonald.
The Blue Devils offense showed some signs of life on the legs of La'Quentin Hearn and Eli Clemons. Clemons was also 3-of-3 passing on the drive. The Blue Devils picked up four first downs on the drive as they drove to the Oakland 29-yard line. However, after two negative runs and a penalty moved the ball back to the 40-yard line, the Blue Devils were forced to punt again.
The first play after the punt, Tim Pannell went 76 yards for a Patriot touchdown increasing the Oakland lead to 27-0.
After forcing another Lebanon punt, the Patriots got back-to-back 24-yard runs from Kylan Spencer and Brandon Connard, giving Oakland a first-and-goal at the Lebanon 5-yard line. Two plays later, Antonio Patterson scored from 5 yards to make the final 34-0.
"I am so proud of this team, they never gave up at anytime this season," said Gentry.
Oakland will play host to Mt. Juliet at 7 p.m. Friday in the second round at Ray Hughes Stadium.
