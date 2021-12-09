Generations of Lebanon basketball royalty were in Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court, including the floor’s namesake, watching the current high-flying edition of the Blue Devils hand Brentwood its first loss of the season 64-45 Tuesday night.
With 84-year-old Hall of Fame coach Hester Gibbs sitting courtside, Lebanon fell behind in the opening moments before the trio of Jarred Hall, Yarin Alexander and Corey Jones combined for 48 points as the Blue Devils improved to 7-1.
Brentwood, coached by former Wilson Central coach Troy Bond (who starred for Gibbs’ Blue Devils in the 1980s) slipped to 5-1.
“He’s a great coach, so anytime you can get a win over one of his teams, it’s a good win,” said Lebanon coach Jim McDowell, who played for Bond when he was a Blue Devil assistant under Randall Hutto (who was also in the house Tuesday night) over 20 years ago and coached on his Wilson Central staff alongside current LHS assistant Zach Martin and Brentwood aide Troy Crane.
Hall had eight of his 18 points during the first quarter and Jones seven of his 15 as the Blue Devils built a 15-9 lead. Jones’ steal and breakaway layup beat the buzzer for the six-point spread.
Alexander scored six of his 15 in the second as Lebanon led 34-23 at halftime and six more in the third for a 50-32 margin. Hall converted Rolando Dowell’s steal into a buzzer-beating layup going into intermission. Jaylen Abston and Wyatt Bowling each scored six points and Landen Engles and Aidan Donald two apiece.
Jones sank three 3-pointers while Hall had 12 rebounds for a double-double. Hall and Alexander each had four assists while Abston had three steals.
“I was proud of our guys,” McDowell said, noting they had to deal with Brentwood’s changing defenses, his trademark during his 15 seasons at Wilson Central. “They threw a lot of different looks at you, the way that they play, the way that he’s always done things. He changes defenses a lot, so your guards have got to be aware of what’s going on. He can get you in some bad spots quick.
“Jarred Hall us going in the first half… Corey Jones has really been playing well and continued that tonight… Defensively, anytime you can hold someone to 45, you feel like you have a good opportunity to win.”
Daniel Cochran connected on a pair of 3s as he and Phillip Hyams had 12 points apiece for Brentwood.
“Those guys, the longer they’re under (Bond) and learn the way they do things and learn his system, they’re going to be dangerous, especially when it gets time for district play. They’re real young, too, so they should be good for years to come.”
Gibbs, who came to Lebanon as an assistant football coach in 1960 (he was wearing a hat commemorating the 1961 Blue Devils, the last team to have a perfect regular season) and also coached baseball during his early years at the school, became head basketball coach in 1963 and held that position for 500 wins and three state tournaments before stepping down in 1991 in favor of his assistant Hutto. Bond played on the last of those state tourneys, in 1985, and later assisted Hutto on three more teams which advanced to state, including one with McDowell as a backup point guard. Gibbs also coached LHS football to its first district championship and playoff berth in 1982.
“It was great to see Coach Gibbs,” McDowell said. “Obviously, anytime you’re coaching a team for a school in a gym that’s named after the guy, it’s an honor to do that.
“I was glad he was able to come out and see us play.”
The Blue Devils will go on the road Friday and take on Gallatin in a gym named for one of Gibbs’ longtime coaching rivals, Jerry Vradenburg.
Wildcats dominate Northwest in middle 2 quarters, win 49-23GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central used strong second and third quarters to pull away from winless Northwest 49-23 Tuesday night.
The Wildcats led 10-6 at the first-quarter break before a 16-6 second opened a 26-12 halftime margin. An 18-2 third period made it 44-14 going into the fourth as Central moved to 3-4 for the season.
Damion Fayne dropped in eight third-period points as he and Adler Kerr each tossed in 12 points to lead Wilson Central. Austin Alexander and Ethan Thomas notched nine apiece, Tyson Henderlight three free throws and Josh Anderson and Triston Blackburn two points apiece.
No one scored in double figures for Northwest.
Wilson Central will travel to Hendersonville on Friday night.
Solid 2nd quarter springs Friendship to lead, district-opening win
NASHVILLE — Three Commanders reached double figures in points Tuesday night as Friendship Christian opened District 4-IIA play with a 44-34 win at Nashville Christian.
Hayden Potts finished with 15 points, Dillon Turner 13 and Casey Jones 11 while Noah Major threw in three and Max Duckwiler two as the Commanders climbed to 5-2 for the season.
Jack McIntosh scored seven of his 10 points in the first quarter as the Eagles took a 12-10 edge. But Potts put in eight in the second as Friendship took the quarter 13-5 to grab a 23-17 halftime lead. It was 30-26 going into the fourth.
McIntosh sank two 3-pointers as all of his points came in the first quarter. Kaden Young posted identical numbers, but in the second half instead, for the Eagles.
Friendship will host Donelson Christian tomorrow night at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Bears fall to Franklin
MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet dropped a 43-27 decision to Franklin on Tuesday night.
Osize Daniyan dropped in 12 points to lead the Golden Bears, who fell to 1-8.
Franklin improved to 6-2.
The Bears will continue their homestand tonight when Oakland comes in with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m. Former star point guard Will Pruitt, now starting in Lipscomb University’s backcourt, will be honored prior to the boys’ game.
Saints dominate Dayspring
MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian dominated Dayspring Academy in an 83-45 thumping Monday night.
The Saints led 18-1 at the first-quarter break and 43-12 at halftime as their second straight win over the Shire moved them to 2-4 for the season.
Kam Curtis, Caleb Smith and Brenden Dunn each dropped in 10 points for Mt. Juliet Christian while Jayson Linville added eight, Seth Belew seven; Andy Griffith, Micah Smith and Jamie Edgerton six apiece; M.J. Mearcker five, Chase Smith and Jaden Miller four each, Max Beaty a 3-pointer and Derrick Crouch and Cole Launsby two apiece.
Mt. Juliet Christian traveled to Davidson Academy on Tuesday and will host Goodpasture on Friday.
