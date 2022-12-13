Blue Devils hand Gallatin boys first loss of season

Wyatt Bowling’s dunk off a steal gives Lebanon a 14-9 lead going into the second quarter.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Lebanon’s boys didn’t dominate Gallatin last Friday night. But the Blue Devils did maintain their lead from the first quarter on in handing the Green Wave their first loss of the season 53-48 at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

Gallatin led 2-0 and 7-5. But a tip in and a leander by Jarred Hall put Lebanon ahead and, after the Green Wave tied the score, Caden Baird buried a 3-pointer from the corner and the Blue Devils never trailed again in climbing to 6-2.

