Blue Devils hand Gallatin boys first loss of season

Lebanon’s boys didn’t dominate Gallatin last Friday night. But the Blue Devils did maintain their lead from the first quarter on in handing the Green Wave their first loss of the season 53-48 at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Gallatin led 2-0 and 7-5. But a tip in and a leander by Jarred Hall put Lebanon ahead and, after the Green Wave tied the score, Caden Baird buried a 3-pointer from the corner and the Blue Devils never trailed again in climbing to 6-2.
A steal and dunk by Wyatt Bowling for his only points of the game gave Lebanon a 14-9 lead going into the second quarter.
Lebanon led 20-9 on back-to-back corner 3s by Brice Njezic and Brody Reasonover in the second quarter. But A.J. Davis’ lane jumper at the buzzer brought Gallatin to within 25-18 at the break.
The Blue Devils maintained their lead throughout the second half, including 37-31 going into the fourth quarter. But Gallatin stayed within striking distance with some home-run distance 3-pointers by Davis, Cannon Hale and De’Costa Ricks before going down to 7-1 for the season.
Jarred Hall was kept in check somewhat — at least he didn’t go off on a dunkathon. But he did score 19, sinking 7 of 10 free throws. He also had at least seven assists by Coach Jim McDowell’s guess as the defense collapsed on the Tulsa-signee.
“He’s a real cerebral player,” McDowell said of Hall. “He can score at all three levels but he can also pass. He had a big block on the last shot that sealed the game.”
Big man Landen Engles tossed in 10 points for the Blue Devils while Njezic notched nine on three 3s. Baird added eight, hitting two triples and two free throws. Reasonover had his 3 while foul-plagued Jaylen Abston and Bowling each had two.
“They really collapsed on Jarred a lot, I mean everytime he touched it,” McDowell said. “We know we’re going to see that quite a bit. Really challenged our guys to get in a lot of shooting. Against Riverdale (a 65-35 loss last Tuesday) we didn’t shoot it well and they kind of did something similar.
“It’s a good team win against a really good basketball team. Anytime you can beat a team coached by Bobby Luna … he’ll be a first-ballot hall of famer, it’s always a good win.”
Ricks racked up two triples on his way to 17 points while Davis finished with 15 and Hale 11, including a trio of treys.
“(Luna) has three really good guards,” McDowell said. “Hale obviously can shoot as soon as he crosses halfcourt. The Ricks kid has really improved. He can shoot it but he also does a good job of getting downhill of getting to the rim and getting into the paint. And A.J. Davis, it seems he’s been there eight years. He’s been playing since he was a freshman. He’s got as good of a midrange game as there is in the high school game.
“So we knew it was going to be a tough challenge for us. Our guys stepped up defensively and guarded well, held them to 48 points.”
The Blue Devils had a quick turnaround Saturday with a trip to Bartlett in the Memphis suburbs to take on defending Division II-A state champion First Assembly Christian School in the Battle of the Bluff where they lost to FACS 69-65
M.J. Hayes poured in 29 points for FACS while Kris Carrol finished with 15 and Cello Jackson and Jason Walker each added 11.
Hall matched up well with the Crusaders, pouring in 32 points. Njezic notched 12 points, Engles 10, Abston eight, Bowling two and Caden Baird a free throw as the Blue Devils dropped to 6-3.
After returning home, the Blue Devils will pack their bags for an overnight trip to Knoxville this coming weekend for the 5-Star Hoop Jam.
Carpenter leads Friendship’s 3-point barrage in drilling of DCA
DONELSON — Charley Carpenter fired in four of Friendship Christian’s 10 3-pointers last Friday night as the Commanders constructed an early lead in a 68-44 drilling of host Donelson Christian.
Carpenter did most of his hammering in the third quarter with four of his triples during his 14-point period. He finished with 21 points. Colby Jones tossed in two 3s during his 10-point second on his way to a game-total of 15. Noah Major threw in 13 while Riggs Rowe scored six, Miles Fitzpatrick five in the fourth, Kaelin Horton and Braden Broomfield a 3-pointer apiece and Xavier Humphrey two as the Commanders climbed to 1-1 in District 4-IIA and 3-5 overall.
Grayson Scragg sank three first-half 3-pointers and went on to score a team-high 19 points for DCA. Drew Johnson’s 10 included a pair of triples.
Friendship led 14-7 at the first-quarter break, 34-19 at halftime and 55-22 going into the fourth.
The Commanders traveled to brand-new Liberty Creek in Gallatin last night and will host Mt. Juliet Christian this coming Friday at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Mt. Juliet falls to Father Ryan in fourth quarter
NASHVILLE — Father Ryan took the lead in the fourth quarter of a 54-50 win over visiting Mt. Juliet last Friday night.
The teams were tied 37-37 going into the fourth before the Irish got eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, from Charliy Lynch, in the final eight minutes.
Lynch and Curton Lynch each tossed in 12 points while Luke Bennermore added 10.
Caronne Goree scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half, including six in the second quarter, to lead Mt. Juliet. Eric Williams sank two third-quarter 3-pointers for half of his 12 while Chad Marudas hit three triples, including two in the fourth quarter, on his way to 11. John Lloyd added eight points while A.J. Williams sank a first-quarter 3 and Ashton Kirkendoll two.
Mt. Juliet led 13-10 at the first-quarter break and 29-26 at halftime.
The Golden Bears will host Gallatin tonight.
Elllis, Burch lead Hawks to road win
GALLATIN — Kenny Ellis and Jason Burch combined for 41 points last Friday night as visiting Green Hill win 56-48 at Station Camp.
Ellis’ 22 points came courtesy or, in part, three first-half 3-pointers. Big man Jason Burch knocked down 19, including stepping out once to bury a triple.
The Hawks led 11-8 at the first-quarter break, 26-19 at halftime and 39-29 going into the fourth.
Parker Overath scored six points in the second half for the Hawks while Antjuan Welch sank three free throws in the fourth. Aaron Mattingly, Garrett Brown and Niko Duffie each dropped in a two-pointer.
Grady Parsons poured in four second-half 3-pointers to lead Station Camp with 14 points while Carter Kirk added 11 of his 13 in the first half.
Green Hill will host Hendersonville tonight.
