MT. JULIET — Coming on the heels of a 12-game losing streak to Mt. Juliet, Lebanon proved last year was no one-win wonder by making it two in a row over the Golden Bears 27-6 Thursday night at Roger Perry Field/Elzie Patton Stadium.

Following a scoreless first quarter, Lebanon took advantage of a couple of Mt. Juliet fumbles and overcame a plethora of penalties to score a pair of touchdowns on passes into the corner of the end zone in front of the year-old video board.

