MT. JULIET — Coming on the heels of a 12-game losing streak to Mt. Juliet, Lebanon proved last year was no one-win wonder by making it two in a row over the Golden Bears 27-6 Thursday night at Roger Perry Field/Elzie Patton Stadium.
Following a scoreless first quarter, Lebanon took advantage of a couple of Mt. Juliet fumbles and overcame a plethora of penalties to score a pair of touchdowns on passes into the corner of the end zone in front of the year-old video board.
Anthony Crowell, who caught eight passes for 87 yards and a touchdown in his usual role, pulled up on a fourth-down sweep and threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Nolan Sandefur four minutes into the second quarter.
After linebacker Weston Binkard recovered a fumble, Jaylen Abston fired a 16-yard pass into the end zone to Crowell, who won a jump ball with his defender for a 14-0 lead going into halftime.
Abston, who completed 10 of 14 passes for 94 yards, got 2 of his 54 rushing yards on a bootleg for a 21-0 lead midway through the third quarter.
Mt. Juliet, held to 30 yards and two first downs on the ground, finally got a score. Dearrius Morton, held to 56 yards on 18 carries, took the wildcat snap on all four downs on goal.
On fourth down he rushed toward the line, stopped and fired a 2-yard jump pass (a la Tim Tebow) to Eligia Williams. Key Crowell blocked the extra point to keep Lebanon in that really got got us in trouble…other than turnovers,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said. “When we started drives well, we moved the ball well. But when we didn’t, with a penalty or negative play, that makes our offensive coordinator’s job — anybody’s job — a whole lot harder calling second and long.”
While Abston and Crowell provide the flash and dash, junior running back Sean Heath contributed the old-school grind with 179 yards on 30 rushes. Armed with the comfortable lead, Abston ran the play clock down before getting the snap and Heath was a human clock, taking the time down with his dives into the line and dragging Mt. Juliet defenders along the way. His 2-yard scoring run with 3:19 to play was the final nail in the Golden Bears’ coffin as the Blue Devils improved to 6-2 for the season going into their bye while Mt. Juliet’s five-game winning streak came to an end at 5-2.
“Sean doesn’t get a lot of credit because everybody talks about Jaylen and Anthony and their talents — which they’re extremely talented,” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said. “But Sean’s been the unsung hero of our football team because he does a lot of things. He catches the ball out of the backfield, he blocks and then he runs and he protected the football, two hands on it all night.”
“We saw it on film, too,” Perry said. “He’s kind of been undersold a little bit. But he does his job, and there’s something to be said for that. Good offensive line. I feel like defensively we took some steps. We did some things well. But we did not put ourselves in good field position all night long with our kickoff unit. Two (Anthony Crowell’s number) makes you do that. It’s part of the thing. You got to scheme it a lot. We didn’t do a good enough job of it.”
There was still one more highlight play for Lebanon. Tyler Travers, who kept Mt. Juliet moving by completing 18 of 22 for 184 yards, was hit by Jack Clinard while in his throwing motion, forcing a popup fumble which was picked off by noseguard Brison Jackson (a la the Titans’ Teair Tart against the Colts last Sunday), enabling the Blue Devils, who did not turn the ball over, to run off more time.
“In big games, you can’t lay the ball on the ground or commit turnovers,” Gentry said. “Three things — we had to tackle, be efficient in the kicking game and not turn the ball over — and I think we did mostly all three of those.”
“That’s what’s unfortunate because we had really protected the football well all year long,” Perry said. “Not only turnovers, but turnovers in red areas is even worse.
“There are some things we did pretty well tonight defensively. But Lebanon played a good football game and they have a good team.”
Both teams were plagued by penalties, but mostly the Blue Devils during the first half. Lebanon was flagged 11 accepted times (another was offset by a Mt. Juliet penalty) for 97 yards, primarily in the first half before a much cleaner third and fourth periods. Both teams drew sideline warnings almost off the bat and were soon getting penalized for infractions on and off the field. The Bears were marched off six times for 45 yards.
“In six years I’ve never had an unsportsmanlike on me,” Gentry said. “We had a good conversation at half and I now why what was going on because of a situation that happened with them last year. But normally, you get a little leeway and warning and everything. The first half, it seemed every penalty was on us. But that’s part of the game and you got to overcome it.
“We went in at half, put our kids on the shelf and coached a little freer.”
Mt. Juliet, which had its bye in Week 2, will host RePublic for Senior Night at 7 p.m. next Thursday. Lebanon is off until an Oct. 21 trip to Gallatin’s Calvin Short Field to take on the Green Wave at 7 p.m.
Lebanon 27, Mt. Juliet 6
Lebanon | 0 | 14 | 7 | 6—27
Mt. Juliet | 0 | 0 | 6 | 0—6
Second quarter
Lebanon—Nolan Sandefur 18 pass from Anthony Crowell (Juan Jimenez kick), 8:01.
Lebanon—Crowell 16 pass from Jaylen Abston (Jimenez kick), 3:22.
Third quarter
Lebanon—Abston 2 run (Jimenez kick), 5:44.
Mt. Juliet—Eligia Williams 2 pass from Dearrius Morton (kick blocked), 1:50.
Fourth quarter
Lebanon—Sean Heath 2 run (kick failed), 3:19.
Team statistics
| Leb | MtJ
First downs | 15 | 10
—Rushing | 12 | 2
—Passing | 2 | 8
—Penalty | 1 | 0
Rushes-yards | 44-243 | 29-30
Passing yards | 112 186
—Comp.-Att.-Int. | 11-15-0 | 19-24-0
Penalties-yards | 11-97 | 6-45
Punts-avg. | 4-36.0 | 4-37.5
Lost fumbles | 0 | 3
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Lebanon: Jaylen Abston 12-54, Anthony Crowell 2-10, Sean Heath 30-179. Mt. Juliet: Dearrius Morton 18-56, Tyler Travers 8-(-16), Harrison Edwards 1-5, Team 1-(-14), Jon’Mikael Crudup 1-(-1).
PASSING—Lebanon: Jaylen Abston 10-14-0—94, Anthony Crowell 1-1-0—18. Mt. Juliet: Tyler Travers 18-22-1—184, Dearrius Morton 1-1-0—2.
RECEIVING—Lebanon: Anthony Crowell 8-87, Nolan Sandefur 1-18, Rubin Brinkley 1-0, Brice Njezic 1-7. Mt. Juliet: Osize Daniyan 6-75, Walter Bowers IV 5-42, Keion Irby 1-16, Jon’Mikael Crudup 1-7, Eligia Williams 2-2, Dearrius Morton 1-3, Harrison Edwards 2-(-1), Baylor Osborne 1-42.
