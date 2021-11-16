Lebanon’s season of shedding monkeys off its back continued last Friday night as three more were cast aside in the Blue Devils’ 30-17 ousting of Riverdale from the Class 6A playoff second round at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium.
The Blue Devils reached the state quarterfinals for the third time in their history, and first since 1995.
They beat Riverdale for the first time since ’93. And a first for a program whose first game was played in 1919, half a century before the TSSAA playoffs were devised, Lebanon set a school record with its 11th win of the season.
“Proud of our kids, proud of the resiliency,” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said after his 11-1 Blue Devils punched their ticket to the round of eight where they will host top-ranked Oakland at 7 p.m. this coming Friday in what will be — win or lose — the final game of the season at LHS as the winner will head to east Tennessee for the Black Friday semifinals. “Riverdale’s got a wonderful program… Just proud of the way our kids responded after things didn’t go well early and kept fighting.”
For the second straight game, Lebanon lost an early touchdown to a penalty as Riverdale built a 10-0 lead in the second quarter of a game broadcast live on three radio stations — Lebanon, Murfreesboro and Nashville — and on MyTV 30.
The Blue Devils, battling wind and drizzle, scored twice in the final 4:18 of the first half to go into halftime ahead 14-10.
Quarterback Jaylen Abston scored on a 1-yard run on fourth down and, after De’Wayne Brown intercepted a Jameson Holcomb pass on a diving catch at the Riverdale 12-yard line, flipped a shovel pass Crowell took 5 yards to the house with 48 seconds to play in the half.
For the game, Abston completed 11 of 19 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns after throwing an interception on his first toss of the night. He also ran for 69 yards, including a pair of 1-yard scores, on 16 carries. Crowell caught seven passes for 61 yards and both TDs.
Riverdale snatched the lead right back 2:14 into the second half as Seed Coleman snagged a Holcomb pass in stride down the left sideline for a 63-yard go-ahead touchdown as the Warriors went back in front 17-14.
“We talk all year about responding, snapping and clearing,” Gentry said. “No matter what happens, just play the next play. Our kids did that tonight.”
Not much went well for the Warriors after that, though it took awhile for Lebanon to take advantage.
A 48-yard quick kick by Abston backed Riverdale to its 6-yard line, an area where little went well for the Murfreesboro visitors, who had to punt the ball right back.
Getting the ball on first down at the Riverdale 28, Abston flipped a screen to Crowell, who weaved his way down the right sideline for the go-ahead touchdown with 7:15 to play.
Riverdale’s return team watched Sean Redmond’s kickoff roll, hoping it would go out of bounds for a penalty and possession at the 35. Instead, Coleman had to fall on the ball at the 9.
Holcomb, who hit 13 of 19 passes for 187 yards, threw a pass in the end zone which didn’t count as a pass, but rather a penalty for intentional grounding as he was being sacked by Nolan Sandefur for a safety and a 23-17 Lebanon lead.
“Defense, special teams, offense — we kept them backed up,” Gentry said. “Hard to play out of your own end zone.”
Crowell returned the free kick 18 yards to the Riverdale 47. Abston drove the Devils to his 1-yard scoring run with 3:42 to play.
Holcomb tried to rally Riverdale with five straight completions before an incompletion and an interception by Brice Njezic near the goal line which sealed the Blue Devils’ deal.
Abston’s first pass was intercepted at the Riverdale 46.
The Warriors drove to a 32-yard field goal by Khalil Arman for a 3-0 lead.
Following an Abston quick kick, Lebanon appeared to have a scoop and score as Brown returned a fumble 32 yards for an apparent touchdown.
But a facemask penalty wiped out the score and Riverdale marched 15 plays to Marcus Lloyd’s 3-yard touchdown run for a 10-0 lead 7:25 before halftime.
The entire first half and part of the second was played in drizzle or light rain. A cold front also brought gusty winds during the early part of the contest.
“It did affect us in the first quarter when we were going that way,” Gentry said of the weather. “We just tried to be efficient and maybe wait ’til the quarter was out to throw it a little more. But we said before the game we weren’t going to use that as an excuse. It’s going to be that way both times. Just the way it is and you got to fight through it.”
