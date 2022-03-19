MURFREESBORO — History is full of teams who find the state tournament nothing like regular-season play or even the district and regional tourneys they just went to.
The Murphy Center atmosphere is different and the opposing teams are not like the ones who may have been pushovers during the year. They’re all as good or better than you.
There was no deer-in-headlights look for Lebanon’s boys, who again stared adversity in the face and overcame Clarksville 62-57 in the final Class 4A quarterfinal Wednesday night at Middle Tennessee State.
With Blue Devil Nation taking over the Blue Raiders’ glass house, Lebanon overcame a five-point deficit early in the second quarter, built a 10-point lead in the third and fought back a Wildcat comeback to reach the state semifinals for the first time in 22 years and just the second time ever.
Coach Jim McDowell was a senior backup guard in 2000 when Lebanon last reached the state’s final four.
“I knew our town, our community would turn out,” McDowell said, surrounded by Yarin Alexander and Jarred Hall, who each scored a team-high 19 points. “I’ve been telling these guys 22 years ago when that happened…just been talking about for a long time just how special that was and really wanted these guys to be able to experience it. And I think after having experienced it, you guys (talking to his players as much as the reporters) can now understand why I wanted you guys to get here and play like that, to play in that environment.
“That’s a scenario where these guys have never shied away from a big stage. It’s like the bigger the crowd, the bigger the situation, whether it’s the region championship against Beech, the substate game that sold out, home game or a TV game against Green Hill, these guys enjoy that. They love that. They feed off that. I can’t thank our community enough for coming out and painting Murphy Center blue.”
“I loved it,” Alexander said. “I loved the adrenaline, the energy. It was fun.”
Though it’s the Blue Devils’ deepest run since the turn of the century, Lebanon’s girls had been to the three previous state tournaments, including last year’s final — and the guys took note.
“We have the same last block of school everyday together, and seeing them…pushes you to do equal, to do better,” Hall said.
Alexander was especially having fun during his 15-point first half. Clarksville led 8-4, but Alexander put Lebanon in front for the first time 12-11 on a turnaround jumper. After the Wildcats went back in front, Hall scored from inside to put the Blue Devils in front 14-13 going into the second quarter.
The teams went back and forth during the early moments of the second period. But a layup by point guard Rolando Dowell drew the Blue Devils into a 22-22 deadlock and Aleander’s transition layup off a steal put them ahead, igniting a 15-5 run which saw Lebanon go up 35-27 on a Hall layup. Two free throws by J.J. Wheat brought Clarksville to within 21-16 by halftime.
A Dowell 3-pointer from the top of the key opened a 43-33 Lebanon lead during the third quarter.
But Wheat’s steal and slam for two of his game-high 20 points ignited a Clarksville comeback which was aided by guard Joseph Schreiber-Rivera, who scored 18 off the bench, including 12 in the second half, almost all on drives to the bucket. Two free throws by Wheat put the Wildcats ahead for the first time since 22-20 at 54-53 with 3:25 to play. After a Hall 3-pointer from the corner, Schreiber-Rivera’s putback at 2:46 knotted the score at 56-56.
Jaylen Abston hit a free throws at 2:34 to break the tie as Lebanon’s final six points came from the line while the Blue Devils made stops on the other end to advance with a 29-6 record.
“(Wheat) can score all three levels, strong, physical, change of pace, he’s a winner,” McDowell said. “Creates a lot of contact, gets to the line, shoots over 80% from the line.
“We felt like our zone with our length could give them problems, really tried to match with him and (Jaheim) Berry. They did some good things getting those guys on the same side. That forced us to have to extend out. That left the high post open and Schreiber-Rivera made some big plays in the second half. We had to make some adjustments, bringing the backside guy in to cover the high post. And we felt like if they were going to continue to rely on the perimeter shots, if we could contest them and get rebounds, that that was going to be the difference in the game, and that’s what it was.”
“Basketball’s a game of runs,” Hall said. “You just got to be able to control it. We controlled it, came back, took the lead and won the game.”
Despite its height disadvantage, Clarksville outrebounded the Blue Devils 34-30. But Hall hauled down a game-high 12 for Lebanon and also sank 6 of 9 free throws.
Dowell and Abston each added nine points while Brice Njezie finished with five, including an early 3-pointer, and Wyatt Bowling a free throw.
Wheat and Berry, who was held to eight points, each hit a pair of 3s as the Wildcats finished a 26-3 season.
Lebanon faced a Bearden team in yesterday’s semifinal after the Bulldogs upset Cane Ridge just before the Lebanon-Clarksville game. Friday’s winners (Dobyns Bennett and Bartlett met in the other semi) will play for the championship at 4 p.m. today.
Boys’ basketball championships in Tennessee are often won by teams from Memphis. Ironically, it was a trip to the Bluff City by the Blue Devils last June which spawned the seeds for their current run of success, McDowell said.
“One day we played Christian Brothers and Greeneville almost in a three-hour time window and competed and held our own with two of the teams — Christian Brothers just won the DII state championship and Greeneville’s still playing here (in 3A) — and we turned around the next day and played Arlington and Hamilton, two Memphis teams, and were able to win those games,” McDowell said. “And ever since then, these guys have felt like we can play with those type of teams, we can play with anybody.
“From Memphis, we really felt like we could get here. Throughout the season, playing with that kind of confidence and seeing these guys work everyday, progress everyday… I said this to you guys last week, they weren’t happy just being here. It wasn’t like we got to Murphy Center, the glass house and that’s it. We plan to come over here and play. They didn’t have any nerves. They were pretty loose. It keeps me loose to a certain extent. They’re a fun group to coach.”
