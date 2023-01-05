Blue Devils outlast Ravenwood in OT

Ravenwood’s game plan was so obvious, its coaches shouted it out to the players on the court — slow the game down.
The Raptors didn’t take the air out of the ball, but they did have long possessions to make the Blue Devils work on defense.
But the Blue Devils found a way to edge the visitors from Williamson County 50-47 Tuesday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
“That’s kind of the way they’ve played the last couple of years,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said of the Raptors. “They have some good guards that can handle the ball. They do try to lull you to sleep to a certain extent with their offense.”
Ravenwood’s plan was to slow down Jarred Hall. Like most plans designed to thwart the Blue Devils’ 6-foot-8 star, it didn’t work. He scored 26 points, including a leaner off the glass which broke a 44-44 tie as the clock ticked inside of a minute left in overtime.
And when he wasn’t scoring, he was passing, finding Jaylen Abston and Caden Baird for baskets.
Ravenwood led 7-2 before the Blue Devils battled back. A 3-pointer by Chaseton Dixon drew Lebanon even at 7-7 before Hall’s tip-in gave the home team a 9-7 edge going into the second quarter.
The second period was a back-and-forth affair which ended when big man Landen Engles swished a 3-pointer from the corner to put Lebanon ahead 18-16 going into halftime.
Lebanon got another triple from an unexpected source to open the second half as forwardn Abston hit a long ball to give the Blue Devils a five-point lead in a third quarter which ended with them ahead 35-28.
But the Raptors had another run left as they passed Lebanon 41-40 on a leaner by big man Trey Hallett with 1:18 left. It was his third straight basket which gave him 12 points. But his defense on Hall cost him as he was whistled for his fifth foul with just under a minute to play. Hall hit a free throw to tie the score 41-41.
Ravenwood worked the clock down for a final shot but was called for traveling with 3.1 seconds left. Hall tried to win it for Lebanon at the buzzer but missed from the baseline.
A free throw by Rocco Lammo, who finished with 10 points, put Ravenwood up 42-41 in overtime.
Abston took a drop-down pass from Hall to put Lebanon back in front. The teams swapped 1-for-2 trips to the free-throw line before Hall put the Blue Devils in front for good. Caden Baird buried a pair of foul shots and Wyatt Bowling and Hall one each as the home team improved to 11-6.
“Our guys, when we get in those close games, they expect to win,” McDowell said. “I was proud they made enough plays down the stretch to pull this one out.”
Abston did all of his scoring after halftime as he and Engles each supplied seven points while Baird finished with four and Bowoing and Dixon three each as the Blue Devils were without junior guard Brice Njezic, who injured his knee during the junior-varsity game earlier in the evening.
Lebanon is off this Friday and will open District 9-4A action next Tuesday when the Blue Devils welcome Wilson Central to Brandon Gym/Gibbs Court. McDowell said this game with Ravenwood was good prep work for league play.
“That game had a district-type fell to it,” McDowell said. “It was good to have that type of a game.”
Golden Bears bag road win at Hunters LaneNASHVILLE — Three Golden Bears scored in double figures Tuesday night as Mt. Juliet edged host Hunters Lane 46-42.
The Golden Bears led 12-9 at the first-quarter break, 25-21 at halftime and 35-30 going into the fourth.
Eric Williams sank five 3-pointers to lead Mt. Juliet with 15 points while Osize Daniyan dropped in 11 and Ashton Kirkendoll 10. Braxton Corey scored six points while Jon’Mikael Crudup and John Lloyd each tossed in two.
T’Montez Hart hit two three-pointers to lead Hunters Lane with 11 points while Nehemiah Cartwright collected 10.
Mt. Juliet will host Rockvale tonight.
Hawks dominate Beech 56-38MT. JULIET — Green Hill dominated Beech 56-38 Tuesday night.
The Hawks took it to the Buccaneers from the get-go, leading 14-5 at the first-quarter break, 30-7 at halftime and 46-19 through three.
Jason Burch finished with 15 points from the post for Green Hill while Kenny Ellis connected on a pair of 3-pointers on his way to 10. Rex Harman also hit a couple of triples as he added eight while Aaron Mattingly scored seven, Garrett Brown and Antjuan Welch four each, Jordan Lukins a 3, Parker Overath and Trey Majors two apiece and Braden Sanders a free throw.
Green Hill will host Cane Ridge on Friday night.
