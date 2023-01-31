Blue Devils pull away from Wildcats

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central’s grind-it-out style was effective for the Wildcats last Friday night, holding Lebanon star Jarred Hall 5 1/2 points below his season average.
But the Blue Devils’ defense was even better, holding Central to four free throws in the third quarter to move out to a working margin in a 52-36 victory.
Central’s only lead was 3-2. The Blue Devils then bolted out to an 11-3 lead before the Wildcats climbed back into an 11-11 tie early in the second quarter on a fastbreak basket by Ethan Thomas.
But Chaseton Dixon broke the tie with a 3-pointer from the wing and Lebanon never trailed again, though the Wildcats kept the contest close the remainder of the first half.
The third foul on Lebanon forward Jaylen Abston sent Thomas to the free-throw line for two shots to bring Central to within 18-17. But Hall, who led Lebanon with 22 points to extend his school-record total past 1,600, dunked for a three-point lead. Wyatt Bowling’s steal and layup beat the halftime buzzer for a 24-21 halftime lead.
While Central could only get to the free-throw line in the third quarter, Lebanon was getting to the rim, and above it. Big man Landen Engles drove for a dunk before Hall threw down one of his patented slams for a 28-21 lead. The Blue Devils went on to a 32-23 lead going into the fourth quarter.
“Anytime you play Central and the style of play that they play, they’re going to make you earn everything you get,” said Lebanon coach Jim McDowell, whose Blue Devils lost in the Wildcats’ gym each of the previous two seasons. “We talked about the importance of winning on the road in the league. Another really good environment, good crowd. We had to play through some foul trouble… You knew it was going to be a grind. They hit some shots early.
“I was really proud of the way we made some adjustments at the half and came out and held them to four points in the third quarter.”
“That’s been our Achilles’ heel this season so far has been one-quarter scoring,” Wildcats coach Michael Teeter said. “For us tonight it was the third. (McDowell) swapped into a zone and we had some problem with their length. It was a good call. We felt like we had some stuff in place and just couldn’t get anything to fall. Didn’t shoot the ball very well from 3 and they typically helps loosen a zone up.”
Engles notched nine points while Abston and Avery Harris each had six, Bowling four, Dixon three and Grayson Galentine two as Lebanon improved to 16-7 overall and a District 9-4A-leading 5-0 as the second half of the league season tipped off. In addition to his scoring, Hall, who averages 27.5 points per game, also had 11 rebounds for a double-double.
Austin Alexander sank six free throws and led the Wildcats with 11 points while Thomas and Towan Siler each scored seven, David Carvell and JaMichael Mitchell four each, Jayden Wilson two foul shots and Tristan Blackburn one as Central slipped to 8-14, 0-5.
Both teams will be on the district road tonight — Lebanon at Cookeville and Wilson Central at Mt. Juliet.
Green Hill edges Cookeville
COOKEVILLE — Green Hill solidified its hold on second place in District 9-4A last Friday night by edging Cookeville 50-47.
The Hawks improved to 16-7 for the season and 4-1 in the district, trailing only undefeated Lebanon, as the league tipped off the second half of its campaign.
Green Hill led 13-10 at the first-quarter break before the teams went into halftime tied 17-17. Cookeville carried a 34-32 edge into the fourth before falling to 1-4 in the district.
Kenny Ellis scored 16 points to lead three hawks in double figures. Jason Burch threw in 13 and Aaron Mattingly 12, including 10 after halftime. Rex Harmon had five in the fourth quarter and Garrett Brown four.
Josh Heard hit three 3-pointers and led Cookeville with 19 points while Jalen Heard hit two triples and scored 10 of his 13 after halftime.
The Hawks are enjoying their district bye tonight after traveling to Brentwood last night in a non-league game. They will host Lebanon in a meeting of the top two teams in the standings on Friday night.
