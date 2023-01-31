Blue Devils pull away from Wildcats

Wilson Central’s Ethan Thomas (12) can’t prevent this third-quarter dunk by Lebanon big man Landen Engles, which gives the Blue Devils a 26-21 lead.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central’s grind-it-out style was effective for the Wildcats last Friday night, holding Lebanon star Jarred Hall 5 1/2 points below his season average.

But the Blue Devils’ defense was even better, holding Central to four free throws in the third quarter to move out to a working margin in a 52-36 victory.

