Blue Devils race past DeKalb County

WATERTOWN -- Lebanon's superior athleticism took its toll on DeKalb County's boys in the second half of the Blue Devils' 86-42 win in the AFLAC Christmas Tournament on Thursday night.
The Blue Devils bolted to a 9-2 lead. But DeKalb County hung around, trailing 24-9 at the first-quarter break and 43-31 at halftime. A layup by Luke Jenkins brought the Tigers to within 43-33 early in the third quarter.
But then the Blue Devils went on a roll, scoring the next eight points and closing the contest with a 43-9 run to improve to 8-1 for the season going into Friday's game at Watertown Middle against White House Heritage.
Center David Greene led four Blue Devils in double figures with 17 points while Gaven Reasonover was left open on the perimeter for four three-pointers on his way to 16. Jamar Kynard collected eight of his 10 points in the first half before Kobe Tibbs tossed in all 10 of his tallies after halftime. Malcolm Logue notched nine points, Jarred Hall eight, Polo Phillips seven, Luka Saller five and Jaylen Abston and Wyatt Bowling two each.
Evan Jones dropped in 15 points for the Tigers, who fell to 3-7 going into Friday's game at WHS against Cookeville.
Maklary lifts Lady Purple Tigers in overtime
WATERTOWN -- It's hard to go a complete quarter without scoring a field goal and still winning the game. But Watertown's girls pulled it off Thursday night thanks to Daejah Maklary's overtime baskets which pushed the Lady Purple Tigers to a 4I-33 win over Central Magnet in the AFLAC Christmas Tournament.
With Central Magnet playing a slow pace, the game was low-scoring throughout, even though the Lady Purple Tigers never trailed. Maklary's baseline runner gave the home team a 31-17 lead late in the third quarter.
But Watertown stopped scoring, missing shots the Lady Purple Tigers were hitting earlier. Central Magnet slowly whittled back into the contest, catching the home team at 33-33 on two free throws by Addison Melton with 1:30 left in regulation.
"We started off strong, but that was a tough quarter," Watertown coach Paige Sevier said of the fourth. "But they didn't back down. They could have folded even worse. They got together and won as a team."
Central Magnet then missed a point-blank shot which would have given the Murfreesboro visitors the lead, and the game went into overtime at 33-all.
Maklary finally broke the deadlock with a driving layup a minute into overtime and soon followed with another. Four free throws by Brittni Allison sealed the deal as Watertown improved to 5-6 going into Friday's semifinal against Van Buren County.
"That was big for her," Sevier said of Maklary. "She went strong to the hole on those layups when I called her number. She went in there strong for us."
Watertown led 12-5 at the first-quarter break as Emma Christensen buried two of her three 3-pointers and nine of her 18 during the opening eight minutes. It was 20-13 at halftime.
"That 2-3, they were playing that, slowing us down," Sevier said. "We really moved the ball in the first half, got some really nice looks. Then, there were plays we just didn't finish well on. We didn't go strong to the hole. We'll keep working on that, though."
Maklary added 11 points while Allison scored six, Alie Tunks three, Morgan Bain two and Delanney Hight a free throw.
Melton managed 10 for Central Magnet, which slipped to 7-2 going into Friday's consolation round contest against Portland.
Watertown boys outscore Westmoreland behind Verge's 36
WATERTOWN -- Watertown's 74-60 win over Westmoreland's boys in the opener of the AFLAC Christmas Tournament was entertaining for the fans Thursday night, but it didn't meet coach Matt Bradshaw's standards despite 36 points from Rayquan Verge.
"I wasn't happy at the end of the first quarter and I wasn't happy at halftime," said Bradshaw, whose Purple Tigers trailed 15-10 eight minutes in but took the lead for good in the second quarter and were up 34-28 at halftime. "I didn't feel like we played as hard as we normally do. We kind of pride ourselves on defense, and I didn't feel like we came out tonight - we did at times, we had the necessary effort we normally play with - I didn't think consistently across the game we did that very well. That showed up in the score.
"We shot the ball a lot better tonight, which was good because we had been working on some of that stuff. Just from a defensive point of view, we were lacking some intensity that we normally have."
Verge fired in five three-pointers on his way to the 36 while Quanterrius Hughes-Malone was a force inside with 16. Elijah Williams added eight points while Gavin Clayborne buried a pair of threes for his six, Deramus Carey four (including the go-ahead basket on a runner in the lane 4:20 before halftime for a 24-23 Purple Tiger lead), Brady Raines a three and Brayden Cousino a free throw as Watertown improved to 8-2 going into Friday's first-ever meeting with Wilson Central.
"(Verge) shot the ball really well, took good shots, and that's something we've been working on," Bradshaw said. "Rayquan gets a lot of attention. Sometimes he struggles getting good looks during the game. He did a good job tonight being patient and letting the game come to him, finding open shots and knocking shots down."
The Tigers were torrid from the floor, hitting 20 of 39 from two-point range and 11 of 23 from three.
"It was kind of a double-edged sword," Bradshaw said. "I was glad we won. It wasn't an X and O thing. We were a step or two off."
Dawson Mitchell dropped in 15 points, Kirby Bickerton 14 and Ryker Hodge 10 for the Eagles, who shot 20-of-35 inside the arc and 4-of-16 outside to fall to 2-7 going into Friday's game against Portland in the auxiliary gym.
Watertown's game last night against Wilson Central wasn't just the first meeting between county schools who don't schedule each other because of the size disparity. It's also a coaching matchup between Bradshaw and first-year Wildcat coach Michael Teeter, who starred for Bradshaw at Friendship Christian in the 2000s.
"Michael was definitely one of the top kids that I've had, not just player-wise," Bradshaw said. "He's a great young man, love him to death. He's one of my favorite kids ever to coach. He was a hard worker, hard-nosed kid. He's doing great as a coach and I'm super proud for him."
Devilettes play for Myrtle Beach championship
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- Lebanon's girls moved into the championship game of the CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational with a 50-38 win over Southwest DeKalb (Ga.) Friday afternoon at Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
The Devilettes will bring a 9-2 record into today's 2:15 p.m. CST final against Lake Highland (Fla.)
Allissa Mulaski sank three 3-pointers on her way to 15 points while Aaryn Grace Lester's 11 points included a pair of triples. Avery harris had eight points while Anne Marie Heidebreicht hit two threes for her six. Addie Grace Porter pulled down 12 rebounds and passed for seven assists as she and Rebecca Brown each finished with five points.
Neither team shot well, but the Devilettes dominated the boards 45-38.
Lebanon led 28-12 at halftime as Southwest DeKalb shot just 18.2 percent from the floor.
Aniyah Lee fired in 14 points and Jayla Kimbrough 13 as each hit three triples for Southwest DeKalb, which dropped to 10-2.
Lebanon girls roll into Myrtle Beach semifinals
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- Lebanon's girls rolled into the CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational semifinals with a 50-43 win over fellow Tennessee team Oak Ridge on Thursday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
The Devilettes led 29-17 at halftime in handing the Lady Wildcats their first loss of the season while advancing to Friday's semifinal against Southwest DeKalb (Ga.), which edged Science Hill 46-45, with an 8-2 record.
Allissa Mulaski sank three 3-pointers to lead Lebanon with 18 points while Addie Grace Porter put in 10; Aaryn Grace Lester, Anne Marie Heidebreicht and Meioshe Mason six each and Rebecca Brown and Avery Harris two apiece. Heidebreicht hit a pair of triples as the Devilettes dropped in 41.7 percent from long range and 45.2 percent overall.
Harris hauled down eight rebounds and Brown seven.
Brianna Dunbar dropped in a pair of threes as she led the Lady Wildcats with 14 points while Khamari Mitchell-Steen scored 13 as Oak Ridge slipped to 7-1.
Beard's 23 helps Central boys past CSAS
WATERTOWN -- Jordan Beard buried 23 points and Caleb Lawrence knocked down 19 Thursday night to lift Wilson Central's boys past Chattanooga Arts & Sciences 58-45 in the AFLAC Christmas Tournament at Watertown Middle School.
The Wildcats used a 17-8 second quarter to turn a 15-14 first-period edge into a 32-22 halftime lead. They widened the margin to 48-33 going into the fourth.
Daniel Beard added eight points for Central while Zack Markus-Kellerman collected three, Braiden Staten and Adler Kerr two apiece and Ethan Coleman a free throw.
Micah Wright tossed in 12 points for CSAS and Jordan Morris 10.
Wilson Central moved to Watertown High School last night for the Wildcats' first-ever meeting with the host Purple Tigers while CSAS remained at the middle school to take on Central Magnet.
Saturday's schedule was based on seeding through the first two days.
