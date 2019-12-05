Blue Devils race past Tullahoma for 6-0 start

The team photos of Lebanon's three state tournament teams under former coach Randall Hutto feature a young assistant named Jason Welch.
Welch is now a veteran head coach, but he may well have been reminded of the glory days at Lebanon when the current Blue Devils raced past Welch's new Tullahoma team 67-46 Tuesday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The unbeaten Blue Devils never trailed and bolted from a 2-2 tie to their sixth win of the season. Lebanon led 21-9 at the first-quarter break and 39-20 at halftime. Tullahoma trimmed the margin to 43-28 during the third period before Lebanon closed the quarter with an 8-0 run for a 51-28 lead.
"First half we played pretty well," said Lebanon coach Jim McDowell, who picked up his 150th career in nine seasons at LHS in the Blue Devils' win over defending state champion Bearden last Saturday. "We were able to push the tempo and executed pretty well. Second half, they did a good job of getting physical and getting loose balls. We didn't do as good a job, and a lot of that was because of them."
Big man David Greene led a balanced Blue Devil attack with 12 points in the post while Gaven Reasonover racked up three 3-pointers on his way to 11 and Malcolm Logue and Jamar Kynard each collected 10. Polo Phillips scored seven points, Jeremiah Hastings six on back-to-back threes in the second quarter, Luka Saller a late three and Kobe Tibbs, Jackson Painter, Toney Conn and Jarred Hall two apiece as McDowell went deep into his bench.
"It's always good to get a lot of those guys in, who work hard throughout the week to make us better, on a Tuesday night in a varsity game."
McDowell was a Blue Devil player during a portion of Welch's time at LHS.
"When we scheduled this game, they didn't have a coach at the time, and I was hoping they wouldn't get someone as good as him," McDowell said of Welch, who won 269 games in 15 seasons at Macon County before moving to Tullahoma last spring. "He's a mentor of mine, a great friend. He's already done a great job with the program there at Tullahoma from when he took over in the summer and he's going to do a great job there."
Ben Fulton fired in a pair of threes and led Tullahoma with 16 points as the Wildcats fell to 2-3. Up next is the District 9-AAA tip-off game with two-time champion Mt. Juliet coming to Brandon Gym on Friday night in an early battle of unbeatens.
"Coach (Troy) Allen does a great job," McDowell said of the Golden Bears. "They're going to be prepared very well. They're going to be tough and hard nosed. We've got to be able to match their physicality and their toughness and their intensity. They got a great player in (Will) Pruitt, but he's not the only thing they've got. They've got several guys who can shoot the ball. We've got to come in prepared and ready to go.
"They haven't played a game within single digits. It's a daunting task, but I hope our guys will be up for the challenge."
Purple Tigerspull away from Trousdale
WATERTOWN -- Watertown's boys pulled away from Trousdale County in the second half of a 53-33 win Tuesday night.
The Purple Tigers gradually widened a 13-11 first-quarter lead to 28-21 by halftime. The Yellow Jackets went without a third-period field goal, getting six free throws to fall in falling behind 41-27 as Watertown moved to 3-0. Rayquan Verge sank 7 of 8 free throws to pace the Purple Tigers with 21 points while Quanterrius Hughes-Malone scored 17. Gavin Clayborne and Brayden Cousino each finished with five, Elijah Williams four and Kier Priest a free throw.
Watertown will open District 8-AA action Friday night at Cannon County, coached by former Purple Tiger assistant Jason Knowles, now in his first season at the Woodbury school.
Westmoreland survives Commander comeback
Friendship Christian fell behind in the third quarter and couldn't complete a comeback in the fourth Tuesday night as visiting Westmoreland escaped the Bay Family Sportsplex with a 59-56 win.
Westmoreland led 17-13 following the first quarter before Friendship used a 14-5 second to go up 27-22 at halftime. The Eagles turned the tables with a 19-7 third as they dropped in five three-pointers to go up 41-34. The Commanders cut the margin to two points in the final minute but got no closer as they fell to 3-3.
Dawson Mitchell tossed in two three-pointers to lead Westmoreland with 24 points while Kirby Bickerton's 20 included four triples as the Eagles pulled even at 2-2 for the season. Andrew Mathis led Friendship with 14 points while Bryce Miller, Mitch Pelham and Dillon Turner each turned in nine, Casey Jones eight and Max Duckwiler seven.
Friendship will play host to Middle Tennessee Christian, coached by FCS-alum and former coach Jason Piercey, Saturday afternoon following the girls' 3 p.m. matinee.
Pruitt's double-double leads unbeaten Bears to fifth win
NASHVILLE -- Mt. Juliet's boys completed a 5-0 pre-district schedule Tuesday night with a 79-66 win at East Nashville.
Point guard Will Pruitt poured in 31 points, sinking 6 of 7 free throws, and passed for 10 assists to lead the Golden Bears, whose next outing will be Friday's District 9-AAA opener at fellow unbeaten Lebanon.
Mt. Juliet led 22-16 following the first quarter, 38-25 at halftime and 58-45 through three periods. Gage Wells gunned in five three-pointers in supplying 17 points to the Bears' arsenal while Charles Clark added 11; Riggs Abner, Isaac Thompson and Zach Blair six each and Mo Ruttlen two.
Isiah Jones threw in three triples to lead East Nashville with 26 points while Jarod Taylor added 11.
Nashville Christianknocks off MJCA
MT. JULIET -- Nashville Christian's boys made Mt. Juliet Christian's DII District 4-A opener a long night via a 57-36 win Tuesday night.
The Eagles soared to a 21-4 first-quarter lead and took a 36-11 margin into halftime. So many players got into the game, no one scored in double figures for the winners.
Montrell Walker broke into double digits with 11 points for Mt. Juliet Christian. Carter Branim bagged three 3-pointers for his nine while Shawn Link scored seven, Luke Nave five, Jordan Willis three and Isaiah Smith a free throw as the Saints slipped to 2-2 for the season. Mt. Juliet Christian will travel to Ezell-Harding on Friday.
Lawrence's shooting, steals send Central past Shelbyville
SHELBYVILLE -- Wilson Central's boys surged in front in the second quarter and
took control in the second half of a 57-46 win over Shelbyville on Monday night.
The Golden Eagles led 10-6 eight minutes in before a 22-14 second sent the Wildcats into halftime ahead 28-24. A 13-6 third period had Wilson Central comfortably in front 41-30 going into the fourth.
Caleb Lawrence was on fire from outside with five three-pointers on his way to 21 points (he also had six steals) to lead Central while Jordan Beard dropped in 8 of 11 free throws as part of his 13 points. Adler Kerr collected 10 points while Maravich Bond scored six, Seth Beck three and Connor Miler and Braiden Staten two each.
Wilson Central will open District 9-AAA action Friday night at Hendersonville.
Verge's 27 lifts Watertown to road win
GAINESBORO -- Rayquan Verge's 27 points powered Watertown's boys to a 60-46 win at Jackson County on Monday night.
Brayden Cousino supported Verge's night with 10 points (hitting 8 of 9 free throws), including a pair of three-pointers, and five steals while Quanterrius Hughes-Malone notched nine points and five rebounds. Elijah Williams scored seven points while Gavin Clayborne threw in three and Ian Fryer and Drew Creswell two each.
