It’s not the same as a Friday Night Lights win in August through October, and it won’t be remembered past the next few days.
Lebanon completed an undefeated run through its 7-on-7 passing tournament with a walk-off touchdown pass from Jaylen Abston to Sean Heath as the Blue Devils beat rival Mt. Juliet in the championship game on a red-hot Saturday afternoon at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium.
The run through the tournament came two days after the Blue Devils went undefeated through pool play in the Riverdale 7-on-7, only to lose in the quarterfinal round.
But while experiencing the tournaments has value, the results mean little, Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said.
“It’s good to compete against those guys, 20-minutes running clock, seven-on-seven tag football, we’ll figure it out in October, I’m sure,” said Gentry, whose Blue Devils ended a 12-game losing streak to the Golden Bears last October. “It’s fun to get out here and compete and run around and get in game-like situations a little bit in other competition besides against yourself.
“We had 12 teams here running around. Pretty good day. Hope everybody stayed pretty healthy. It’s almost real football time now.”
Action began at 8 a.m. and by the time the Blue Devils and Bears battled in the finale, the temperature had soared to 95 degrees. Teams have one more week of practice in helmets and shorts during the TSSAA’s climatization week before full pads go on next Monday.
“No. 1 is conditioning and No. 2 is mental preparation and being able to know what to do do, how to do it, how to communicate when you’re tired,” Gentry said. “You get to see a lot of different things a lot of different ways.”
“There are situations on Friday night that warrant this kind of stuff,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said. “People ran their offensive and defensive sets here for the most part. I was glad to see that. A lot of times you come to these things and get stuff you’re never going to see on Friday night.
“Lebanon had a good tournament. Chuck did a good job with the tournament,” Perry added.
“The No. 1 thing I wanted to see today was us leave here healthy, and we did.”
Perry’s Bears usually practice in the mornings, even after school begins. This was a test of dealing with afternoon heat.
“As the day went on, people dragged a little bit, but the first thing that stops is the mind and you have to really focus on what to do. We had a couple of breakdowns in the last game, but I felt like we did a good job overall communicating.”
Lebanon beat Green Hill in the semifinal while Mt. Juliet stopped a last-play two-point try to hold off Gallatin.
Hendersonville, Portland, Smith County, Red Boiling Springs, Community and Page were also on hand.
