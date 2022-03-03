HENDERSONVILLE — Jim McDowell was a freshman at Lipscomb University the last time Lebanon’s boys reached the region finals/sectional.
The Blue Devils scratched that 21-year itch Tuesday by gradually pulling away from Gallatin 69-49 in the Region 5-4A semifinal.
Gallatin led 8-6 and were tied at 8-8, 10-10 and 14-14. But after Yarin Alexander’s leaner put Lebanon ahead 16-14 in the final seconds of the first quarter, the Blue Devils never trailed again as they clinched a spot in today’s 7 p.m. final against undefeated Beech at Hendersonville and also booked a Monday night sectional game.
This is the first time in McDowell’s 11 seasons as coach his Blue Devils broke through the region semifinal barrier after three failed attempts, including one with a controversial ending in which a Clarksville Northeast player was credited with a basket at the buzzer despite visual evidence showing the ball was still in his hand with the clock in the background showing 0:00.
“Something I told our guys, 11 years ago when I took the job, that was what we were working to get back to to where we could advance out of region and into the substate and state tournament,” said McDowell, a backup point guard on Lebanon’s 2000 state semifinal team and one of the very few coaches who still wear a jacket and tie on the bench during games while his contemporaries have gone to the casual golf shirt look. “I told my guys I wore this (blue) tie on my interview 11 years ago, and I still got it tonight. I wore it tonight for a reason
Neither team had a big run, but the Blue Devils gradually widened the margin for much of the game, leading 33-24 at halftime on Aidan Donald’s three-point play and 48-29 going into the fourth on Alexander’s fastbreak layup.
But the key to the third quarter was forward Jaylen Abston, who picked up two early fouls but returned in the second half to score nine of his 16 points in the third stanza, several on offensive putbacks as Lebanon appeared to dominate the glass.
“I told him coming into halftime when we had a lead and he had only played about 90 seconds, and I said ‘You should be rested. Let’s come out and play in the second half’, and he did,” McDowell said of Abston, whose idea of offense is normally throwing four touchdown passes as the Blue Devils’ quarterback. “He played great. He really made some plays in the third quarter.”
The Blue Devils dropped in 11 of 19 fourth-quarter free throws to keep the Green Wave at bay and advanced with a 26-6 record.
Alexander led Lebanon with 18 points while Abston had 14 of his 16 in the second half. Jarred Hall had nine of his 11 in the second half, including seven in the fourth quarter. Wyatt Bowling was one of the early catalysts with six first-period points and eight of his 10 in the first half. Rolando Dowell dropped in six and Donald and Bryce Njezic three each.
Cannon Hale, who shot holes in Green Hill with seven 3-pointers last Saturday, hit two early ones in this game and three for the game. Dee Sullivan drained two triples as both scored 11 for the Green Wave, who finished a 17-12 season.
“Our guys did a really good job in our zone of matching out with their shooters, primarily the Hale kid,” McDowell said.
“I can’t say enough about the guys going to the glass. Wyatt Bowling in the first half, Jaylen Abston in the second half.
“They were really doing some stuff where they were keying on Jarred, really doubling on him, because the first time we played them (a 70-57 Lebanon win at Gallatin on Dec. 10), Jarred had a really big night, so I thought they would try to some things that try to limit him. But our other guys stepped up and made plays.
“Ro (Dowell) took care of the ball. Yarin didn’t have his best shooting night, but he contributed a lot as far as playing strong, playing tough, playing through contact.”
Tonight’s winner will host Monday’s 7 p.m. sectional while the loser travels with Independence and Ravenwood coming from Region 6. Lebanon’s most recent sectional was a road win at Bradley Central in 2001 when the Blue Devils made their most recent trip to the state tournament. During McDowell’s senior season, 2000, TSSAA had a sectional tournament format in place with six teams competing at neutral sites. Lebanon’s most recent home sectional (and believed to be its only round of 16 game on home hardwood) was a 1995 rout of Bradley Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.