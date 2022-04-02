Blue Devils shut out Mt. Juliet 1-0

Sean Redmond scored with 17 minutes to play Thursday for the game’s only score in Lebanon’s 1-0 home win over Mt. Juliet.
Redmond’s header came off a free kick by Jesse Garduno.
Freshman goalie Tristan Phillips was clutch in goal, making a big save with about 19 minutes to play and several more key stops over the final 14 minutes.
Lebanon lost a score by Drew East with five minutes to play to an offsides call.
Mt. Juliet lost a tying goal with 12 seconds remaining to an offsides.
